Development of Hybrid Systems that can Convert Carbon Dioxide in to Electrical Energy and Hydrogen, 2019 Study
Nov 22, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Industrial Bioprocessing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Industrial Bio processing TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) features trends and innovations in mobile desalination of seawater and the production of value added chemicals from lignocellulosic biomass. The TOE focuses on the development of hybrid systems that can convert carbon dioxide in to electrical energy and hydrogen.
The TOE also features innovations focused on developing sustainable solutions for food safety and aquaculture feed. Additionally, the TOE also deals with the impact of artificial intelligence and Big Data on the waste management industry and answers key strategic questions for the various stakeholders. This TOE also provides intelligence on dairy free chocolates, natural preservatives for beverages, efficient steam heating in buildings, CO2-based sustainable industrial processes, food scrap recycled fertilizers, and renewable bioenergy generation from idle agricultural land.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Advanced Innovations in Industrial Bioprocessing
- Dairy-free Chocolates with Lesser Sugar and Healthy Oat Flakes
- Working Towards Sustainable Cocoa Supply Chain
- Growing Demand of Freedom Foods
- Natural Preservative for Beverages
- Targeting Billion Dollar Global Beverage Industry
- Attractive Opportunities for Carbonated Beverage Manufacturers
- Technology for Efficient Heating in Buildings, Preventing Energy Waste
- Disruptive to the Existing Temperature Control Products in the Market
2. Technology Offering Attractive Price-Performance Value
- Clean and Green Technology to Develop Sustainable Products
3. Technology Applications across Diverse Industries
- Company Part of Government Initiatives
- Recycling Supermarket Food Scraps into Fertilizers
4. Technology Applications across Diverse Plant Types
- Highly Certified Organic Fertilizer
- Generating Plant-based Protein and Renewable Bioenergy from Idle Agricultural Land
- Pongamia Cultivation Impacting Diverse Industries from the Food to Fuel Industries
- Minimum Water and Fertilizer for High Yield Tree Crop
- Development of Hybrid Systems to Convert Carbon Dioxide into Electrical Energy and Value-added Chemicals
- Carbon Capture Technologies Can Globally Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Many Industries
- Minimized Corrosion of the Electrode Facilitates High-performance Efficiency for Carbon Dioxide Utilization
- Enzymatic Production of Bio Surfactants from Lignocellulosic Biomass
- Bio-based Surfactants Find Increased Use in Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Industries
- Carbohydrates in Woody Biomass Competing with Non-food Production is Utilized for the Manufacture of Bio Surfactants
- Distillation and Solar-based Modular Desalination Systems for the Conversion of Seawater into Freshwater
- Middle East and North African Countries are Major Leaders in Utilization of Mobile and Modular Desalination Systems
- Modular Desalination Systems without Heavy Mechanical Equipment Reduces Energy Consumption and Capital Expenditure
- Bio-based Sustainable Food Coating
- Smart Waste Bins for Reduced Environmental Impacts
- Yeast Extract for Improved Performance in Plant Proteins for Aquaculture Feed
5. Key Contacts
