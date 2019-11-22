Development of Hybrid Systems that can Convert Carbon Dioxide in to Electrical Energy and Hydrogen, 2019 Study

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in Industrial Bioprocessing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Industrial Bio processing TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) features trends and innovations in mobile desalination of seawater and the production of value added chemicals from lignocellulosic biomass. The TOE focuses on the development of hybrid systems that can convert carbon dioxide in to electrical energy and hydrogen.

The TOE also features innovations focused on developing sustainable solutions for food safety and aquaculture feed. Additionally, the TOE also deals with the impact of artificial intelligence and Big Data on the waste management industry and answers key strategic questions for the various stakeholders. This TOE also provides intelligence on dairy free chocolates, natural preservatives for beverages, efficient steam heating in buildings, CO2-based sustainable industrial processes, food scrap recycled fertilizers, and renewable bioenergy generation from idle agricultural land.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Advanced Innovations in Industrial Bioprocessing

Dairy-free Chocolates with Lesser Sugar and Healthy Oat Flakes

Working Towards Sustainable Cocoa Supply Chain

Growing Demand of Freedom Foods

Natural Preservative for Beverages

Targeting Billion Dollar Global Beverage Industry

Attractive Opportunities for Carbonated Beverage Manufacturers

Technology for Efficient Heating in Buildings, Preventing Energy Waste

Disruptive to the Existing Temperature Control Products in the Market

2. Technology Offering Attractive Price-Performance Value

Clean and Green Technology to Develop Sustainable Products

3. Technology Applications across Diverse Industries

Company Part of Government Initiatives

Recycling Supermarket Food Scraps into Fertilizers

4. Technology Applications across Diverse Plant Types

Highly Certified Organic Fertilizer

Generating Plant-based Protein and Renewable Bioenergy from Idle Agricultural Land

Pongamia Cultivation Impacting Diverse Industries from the Food to Fuel Industries

Minimum Water and Fertilizer for High Yield Tree Crop

Development of Hybrid Systems to Convert Carbon Dioxide into Electrical Energy and Value-added Chemicals

Carbon Capture Technologies Can Globally Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Many Industries

Minimized Corrosion of the Electrode Facilitates High-performance Efficiency for Carbon Dioxide Utilization

Enzymatic Production of Bio Surfactants from Lignocellulosic Biomass

Bio-based Surfactants Find Increased Use in Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Industries

Carbohydrates in Woody Biomass Competing with Non-food Production is Utilized for the Manufacture of Bio Surfactants

Distillation and Solar-based Modular Desalination Systems for the Conversion of Seawater into Freshwater

Middle East and North African Countries are Major Leaders in Utilization of Mobile and Modular Desalination Systems

and North African Countries are Major Leaders in Utilization of Mobile and Modular Desalination Systems Modular Desalination Systems without Heavy Mechanical Equipment Reduces Energy Consumption and Capital Expenditure

Bio-based Sustainable Food Coating

Smart Waste Bins for Reduced Environmental Impacts

Yeast Extract for Improved Performance in Plant Proteins for Aquaculture Feed

5. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcrne

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

