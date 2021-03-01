Development of Leading IC Brands in Smart Vehicle Applications, 2021 - Leading Players are Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and MediaTek

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of Leading IC Brands in Smart Vehicle Applications " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the product development and strategies of leading brands, including Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, in the smart vehicle market.



Due to the growing maturity of IoV (Internet of Vehicles) and active safety technology such as advanced driver assistance systems, several leading IC brands have jumped on the bandwagon.



Given the unique characteristics of the supply chain and strict requirements for safety and reliability in the automotive industry, most of these IC brands have chosen to work with leading carmakers to reduce entry barriers. Developing their own technology and ecosystems has thus become an important strategy for both parties.

List of Topics

Development of four leading IC brands in smart vehicles, including Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and MediaTek

Overview of the strategies of these IC brands' new product development that solve challenges and create opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Current Status of Smart Vehicles

2. Intel in Smart Vehicle Applications

2.1 Mobileye EyeQ Chips

2.2 Cooperation with Transportation Operators

2.3 Increased Focus on Image Sensing

2.4 Expansion into MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) Market

3. Nvidia in Smart Vehicle Applications

3.1 Chips and Platforms for Self-driving Cars

3.2 Cooperation with Carmakers

4. Qualcomm in Smart Vehicle Applications

4.1 C-V2X Chips

4.2 Snapdragon Ride Platform

5 MediaTek in Smart Vehicle Applications

5.1 Telematics System

5.2 Smart Cockpit System

5.3 Vison-based ADAS

5.4 Automotive mmWave Radar

6. Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1 Evolution of EyeQ Chips

Table 2 Nvidias Platforms for Self-driving Vehicles

Table 3 MediaTeks Products for Smart Vehicles

List of Figures

Figure 1 Self-driving Car Services Co-developed by Mobileye and Moovit

Figure 2 The Nvidia DRIVE Ecosystem

Figure 3 Support Enabled by the Snapdragon Ride Platform

Companies Mentioned

Audi

BMW

Bosch

Buggy TLC Rentals

Canoo

Champion Motors

Continental AG

Didi Chuxing Technology

Eonite Perception

Faraday Future

Ford

General Motors

Gett

Here

Intel

Lyft

MediaTek

Mercedes-Benz

Mobileye

Moovit

Nvidia

NXP

Optimus Ride

Pony.ai

Qualcomm

RATP

SAIC Motor

Telsa

TuSimple

Uber

Volkswagen

XPen Motors

Zoo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d57zw



