Devicie Doubling Down on Growth by Appointing Colin Britton as Chief Operating Officer

Venture-backed SaaS company specializing in hyperautomation and orchestration solutions for Microsoft 365 environments makes bold moves to accelerate US expansion with a veteran tech executive and aggressive expansion strategy

TAMPA BAY, Florida, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in hyperautomation and orchestration for Microsoft 365 environments, is excited to announce the appointment of Colin Britton as Chief Operating Officer. In this pivotal role, Colin will drive Devicie's ambitious growth strategy, focusing on global operational scaling, executing a channel strategy, and expanding the company's footprint in the U.S.

"Colin's exceptional track record in propelling software companies to new heights is well-documented," says Shane Harding, CEO of Devicie. "At Devicie, we're not just proud of our cutting-edge solutions; we're thrilled about the significant value they bring to our customers. Under Colin's guidance, coupled with our strong partnership with Microsoft and our innovative approach to hyperautomation and orchestration, we're set to redefine device management and security, accelerating our growth in the U.S. and internationally."

Colin Britton brings over two decades of experience in leadership and advisory roles across the SaaS, security, big data, and technology sectors, with a storied career at companies like TeamViewer, DNSFilter, Devo, LiveAction, and LogicNow, now part of N-Able.

"In today's digital landscape, the surge in devices and applications poses a significant challenge for IT teams, making it tough to adhere to best practices in device management and security," Colin Britton, the newly appointed COO of Devicie, explains. "The reality is that many organizations are not leveraging the full capabilities of Microsoft Intune and the whole 365 suite, often due to the setup and ongoing optimization being labor-intensive and time-consuming. Devicie fills this critical gap with our hyperautomation and orchestration solution, delivering immense value to our customers and service partners, potentially saving them millions annually."

Devicie raised $10 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners in 2022. Its core product is built natively on top of Microsoft Intune, which is included in most Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including E3, E5 and Business Premium. Devicie reduces the time and complexity of device management with out-of-the-box configurations, policies, protocols and permissions. It's trusted by organizations around the globe to securely manage their Android, Apple iOS, Windows and macOS devices.

Devicie provides hyperautomation and orchestration solutions for Microsoft 365 environments. Devicie's unique approach to modern endpoint management, featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities, transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. For further details, visit www.devicie.com.

