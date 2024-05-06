Devicie Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and is Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Devicie is working with Microsoft to make its hyperautomation and orchestration solutions more robust and easily accessible

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in hyperautomation and orchestration for Microsoft 365 environments, today announced its selection for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and availability in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The Pegasus Program gives Devicie access to Microsoft's technical expertise and new direct and channel sales opportunities.

Devicie is trusted by organizations around the globe to securely manage their Android, Apple iOS, Windows and macOS devices by reducing the time and complexity of device management with out-of-the-box configurations, policies, protocols and permissions. Its core product is already well established in the market as a configuration engine at the heart of modern managed organizations – built natively on top of Microsoft Intune, which is included in most Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including E3, E5 and Business Premium.

"The Microsoft Pegasus Program gives us access to valuable new resources that will fuel growth across our company, both technically and through new distribution channels, like the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," says Colin Britton, COO at Devicie. "We couldn't be happier with the Microsoft team that we are working with as we develop new go-to-market strategies and introduce Devicie to new companies on a scale that we couldn't accomplish on our own."

As part of this collaboration, Devicie will demonstrate its solutions in Microsoft booth #6044N at the upcoming RSA Conference on May 6-9. To schedule time with Devicie at RSA, go to https://info.devicie.com/devicie-rsa-2024-security-hub-meeting.

"Devicie's innovative approach to device management and automation ensures organizations can easily optimize the value built within Microsoft Intune," says Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. "As a Pegasus Program member, we are collaborating with them to support their GTM efforts for SMB and Enterprise customers."

About Devicie

Devicie provides hyperautomation and orchestration solutions for Microsoft 365 environments. Devicie's unique approach to modern endpoint management, featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities, transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. For further details, visit www.devicie.com.

Contact:

Miluse Vejdani

Channel Marketing Consultant

[email protected]

+1 (617) 640-3802

SOURCE Devicie