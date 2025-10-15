Devicie Invests in Workplace Ninjas US Dallas as Sponsor and Scholarship Partner

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced its sponsorship and active participation in the Workplace Ninjas US Conference, taking place Dec. 9-10 at The Highland Dallas, a luxury hotel in Uptown Dallas, Texas. The event brings together IT professionals, Microsoft MVPs, and workplace leaders to share real-world expertise in endpoint management, security and automation.

Supporting the Next Generation of IT Professionals

As part of its investment in the community, Devicie partnered with Workplace Ninjas US to fund five scholarships for early-career IT professionals across North America. Each scholarship includes travel, four nights of accommodation and a full conference pass, providing direct access to training, mentorship and networking opportunities with industry experts.

The Workplace Ninjas US team announced the 2025 scholarship winners, recognizing Jackie Wilson, Elijah Smith Jr, Ashley Hidalgo, Maral Talebbeidokhti and Athina Thomas for their inspiring journeys and commitment to advancing in the IT field.

Dedicated MSP Track Participation

Devicie will also participate in the conference's dedicated MSP Track, contributing practical guidance for managed service providers on scaling modern endpoint management efficiently and securely.

Featured Technical Session

Separately, Jose Schenardie, Co-Founder of Devicie and Microsoft MVP, will present "Windows Elevation Showdown." The session explores multiple Windows elevation strategies, including Endpoint Privilege Management (EPM), Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) and Administrator Protection Mode, to help attendees balance security, productivity and user experience.

"We're proud to support Workplace Ninjas US Dallas through both sponsorship and scholarships that make professional learning more accessible," said Colin Britton, Chief Operations Officer at Devicie. "Whether through mentoring MSPs or empowering IT newcomers, our goal is to help the entire endpoint management community learn, connect and grow together."

Join the Community in Dallas

Registration is open for Workplace Ninjas US Dallas, taking place December 9–10 at The Highland Dallas. Attendees can expect in-depth sessions, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities with Microsoft experts and industry peers. Learn more and register at Workplace Ninjas US | 2025 Two-Day Conference.

About Devicie

Intune automation. Intune at scale. Intune that just works.

Devicie transforms Microsoft Intune into an automated, always-optimized endpoint management platform. With zero-touch configuration, advanced security, built-in compliance reporting and ongoing optimization, Devicie eliminates complexity and accelerates outcomes for IT teams and managed service providers. By reducing manual workloads and standardizing management across tenants, Devicie helps organizations scale securely, improve profitability and free technical teams to focus on higher-value initiatives.

Devicie is available globally through trusted distribution partners, including Pax8, TD SYNNEX, Microsoft and Crayon. Learn more at www.devicie.com.

For more information, press only:

Miluse Vejdani, Channel Marketing Director, +1 (617) 640-3802, [email protected]

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

