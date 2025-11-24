Devicie Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Finalist for Secure Access Trailblaze

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced it is a Secure Access Trailblazer award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

"We were recently recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year Award, and now as a Secure Access Trailblazer," said Shane Harding, Chief Executive Officer at Devicie. "We aligned our efforts early on with Microsoft and that decision continues to bear fruit for Devicie as our automation-first approach enables partners and customers to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Intune, achieving security, compliance and efficiency at scale, while freeing IT teams to focus on innovation."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26, 2026, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 6 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of leading security vendors comprised of software development companies and services partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"I'm very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year's finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It's my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, software development companies and services partners to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

Devicie transforms Microsoft Intune into an automated, always-optimized endpoint management platform. With zero-touch configuration, advanced security, built-in compliance reporting, and ongoing optimization, Devicie eliminates complexity and accelerates outcomes for IT teams and managed service providers. By reducing manual workloads and standardizing management across tenants, Devicie helps organizations scale securely, improve profitability, and free technical teams to focus on higher-value initiatives.

Devicie is available globally through trusted distribution partners including Pax8, TD SYNNEX, Microsoft, and Crayon. Learn more at www.devicie.com.

