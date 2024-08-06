Devicie Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend our mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats.

Devicie is trusted by organizations around the globe to securely manage their Microsoft Windows, Android, Apple iOS, and macOS devices by reducing the time and complexity of device management with out-of-the-box configurations, policies, protocols and permissions. Its core product is already well established in the market as a configuration engine at the heart of modern managed organizations — built natively on top of Microsoft Intune, which is included in most Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including E3, E5 and Business Premium.

"Shared intelligence and tightly integrated solutions help everyone be more prepared against attack vectors," said Colin Britton, COO, Devicie. "That's what MISA is all about, and that's why it was so important that Devicie joined this collective fight against security threats. Aligning efforts with MISA is a logical next step for us as Devicie is a member of Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and is available in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "Our members, like Devicie, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Established in 2018 to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs, MISA focuses on collaborating to combat security threats and create a safer environment for all. Its mission is to provide intelligent, industry-leading security solutions that work together to help protect organizations at the speed and scale of AI in an ever-increasing threat landscape.

Partners who are interested in learning more can visit the MISA Website: Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

About Devicie

Devicie provides automated, always-optimized Intune deployment and maintenance at scale. Devicie's unique approach to an optimal state of modern management — featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities — transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization, all without the workload. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. For further details, visit www.devicie.com.

