Devicie Names Fahad Qureshi Chief Revenue Officer to Build Global Sales Engine and Expand U.S. Market Presence

Experienced SaaS revenue leader to drive go-to-market execution as demand grows for automated endpoint management solutions

Tampa, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in automated device management for Microsoft environments, appointed Fahad Qureshi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Qureshi will lead the company's revenue strategy and execution, with responsibility for scaling sales, expanding into key markets and accelerating customer acquisition worldwide.

Devicie Appoints Fahad Qureshi as CRO

Fahad brings more than a decade of enterprise SaaS revenue leadership across cloud infrastructure and Microsoft-aligned platforms. He spent nearly eight years at Qumulo, helping scale the company from early revenue to more than $120M ARR. As Head of Revenue at Lumafield, he built the go-to-market organization from the ground up, growing ARR from $700K to over $14M. Most recently, he served as VP Sales for AMER and APAC at Keepit, a cloud-native data protection platform securing Microsoft 365 and other mission-critical SaaS environments.

"Fahad understands what it takes to translate product strength into sustained revenue growth," said Alex Hesterberg, CEO of Devicie. "We've built a platform that solves the biggest challenges for IT teams managing increasing vulnerabilities in complex end user device environments. This is a Board-level conversation in most organizations globally. Now, the focus is on execution – building the right team, sharpening our go-to-market approach and scaling our presence globally. Fahad is exactly the leader we need to drive that effort."

As organizations contend with expanding device fleets, evolving security requirements and increasing operational pressure on IT teams, the need for more automated, consistent approaches to endpoint management continues to grow. Devicie enables organizations to reduce manual effort and maintain control across their environments, helping IT teams operate more efficiently without sacrificing security or compliance.

"I've spent my career selling into IT and infrastructure buyers who are drowning in complexity, and the ones who win are the ones who simplify it," said Fahad. "Devicie does that in a category that matters: device management at scale for Microsoft environments. The U.S. market is underserved and moving fast, and I've seen what happens when the right go-to-market motion meets a product that genuinely solves the problem. That's what we're building here."

In this role, Fahad will work closely with Devicie's leadership team to establish a scalable revenue framework, expand the company's footprint in North America and support continued growth across international markets.

Devicie continues to gain recognition for its innovation and alignment with Microsoft technologies, including being named a finalist for the Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year Award and the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards for Secure Access Trailblazer.

About Devicie

Devicie helps organizations simplify and scale secure device management across Microsoft environments. Built for Microsoft 365, Devicie automates and optimizes Microsoft Intune across device configuration, application management, patching, compliance, reporting, and fleet health.

With automation, visibility, and built-in remediation, Devicie helps IT and security teams reduce manual workload, improve security outcomes, support end-user productivity, and manage devices with confidence across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

Learn more at www.devicie.com.

For more information, press only:

Miluse Vejdani, Head of Global Marketing, +1 (617) 640-3802, [email protected]

SOURCE Devicie