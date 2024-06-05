Devicie Now Available in Microsoft AppSource

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced the availability of Devicie on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Devicie is trusted by organizations around the globe to securely manage their Microsoft Windows, Android, Apple iOS, and macOS devices by reducing the time and complexity of device management with out-of-the-box configurations, policies, protocols and permissions. Its core product is already well established in the market as a configuration engine at the heart of modern managed organizations — built natively on top of Microsoft Intune, which is included in most Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including E3, E5 and Business Premium.

"As a member of Microsoft's Pegasus Program, Devicie is taking advantage of all the resources Microsoft has to offer to introduce Devicie to its customers," said Colin Britton, COO, Devicie. "Working closely with our Microsoft team, Devicie is now available on Microsoft AppSource and Microsoft Azure Marketplace. We look forward to continuing joint efforts to make our optimized Intune deployment and maintenance solutions accessible to everyone — both business users and IT services and solutions providers."

"Microsoft AppSource welcomes Devicie, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025," said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "Thanks to AppSource and line-of-business solutions from trusted partners like Devicie, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently and spending smarter."

The Microsoft AppSource Marketplace is an online market for connecting companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use products.

To learn more about Devicie, visit its page on Microsoft AppSource.

About Devicie

Devicie provides automated, always-optimized Intune deployment and maintenance at scale. Devicie's unique approach to an optimal state of modern management — featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities — transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization, all without the workload. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. For further details, visit www.devicie.com.

