Devicie Partners with Lansweeper

New integration simplifies IT management, enhances cybersecurity and ensures compliance for Microsoft Intune deployments

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance solutions, today announced a new partnership and integration with Lansweeper, a global leader in Technology Asset Intelligence. Devicie's Endpoint Health dashboard is now available directly in the Lansweeper application, which is used by more than 28,000 customers. This integration provides organizations with a complete view of their IT infrastructure and the ability to more easily manage endpoint devices and maintain high standards of cybersecurity and compliance.

"Lansweeper has best-in-class IT asset discovery and inventory solutions used by in-house IT departments and MSPs across the globe," said Colin Britton, COO, Devicie. "We are excited to partner with Lansweeper to provide their customers Devicie's optimized Microsoft Intune deployment and maintenance to meet endpoint health, compliance and cybersecurity requirements at a fraction of the time and cost it would take to manually."

Lansweeper provides real-time IT asset data access from anywhere, while Devicie-optimized Intune deployments offer advanced device and application management with automated updates and patches. The combination provides improved endpoint device management right within the Lansweeper cloud interface. Customers use the Devicie Endpoint Health dashboard to configure device settings, deploy applications, monitor compliance, and track security across their entire fleet of devices. Customers will also enjoy a Devicie Endpoint Health Report that evaluates an organization's readiness for modern management practices. It can facilitate the transition from on-premise to cloud-native endpoint management, offering insights into current infrastructure capabilities and identifying areas for enhancement.

"We partnered with Devicie because of their cloud-native, modern approach to IT endpoint management," said Cassandra Lloyd, director of technology alliances at Lansweeper. "This integration will help our customers better manage and protect their entire technology estate and network while maximizing their existing Microsoft investments. It simplifies the management process by automating routine tasks and providing a clear overview of the organization's device landscape."

Devicie is trusted by organizations around the globe to securely manage their Microsoft Windows, Android, Apple iOS, and macOS devices by reducing the time and complexity of device management with out-of-the-box configurations, policies, protocols and permissions. Its core product is already well established in the market as a configuration engine at the heart of modern managed organizations – built natively on top of Microsoft Intune, which is included in most Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including E3, E5 and Business Premium.

About Lansweeper

Lansweeper provides a unique Technology Asset Intelligence platform helping businesses better understand, manage and protect their technology estate and network. Lansweeper helps customers minimize risks and optimize their technology investments by providing actionable insight into their technology estate at all times, offering trustworthy, valuable, and accurate insights about the state of users, devices, and software.

Since its launch in 2004, Lansweeper has been developing a software platform that scans and inventories all IT devices, installed software, and active users on a network – allowing organizations to manage their IT centrally.

The Lansweeper platform currently discovers and monitors over 80 million connected devices from 28,000+ customers, including Mercedes, Michelin, Liverpool FC, Carlsberg, Nestle, IBM, and Samsung, along with governments, banks, NGOs, and universities, driven by its 300+ strong team across the world.

About Devicie

Devicie provides automated, always-optimized Intune deployment and maintenance at scale. Devicie's unique approach to an optimal state of modern management – featuring zero-touch configuration, advanced security, and compliance capabilities – transforms Intune adoption and maximizes Microsoft 365 utilization, all without the workload. By fostering synergy between Security and IT departments, as well as empowering CSPs and partners, Devicie emerges as a vital asset for contemporary organizations and partners striving to streamline IT operations and amplify productivity on an international scale. For further details, visit www.devicie.com.

