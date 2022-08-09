Devic's Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Significant Growth of 12.0% Annually Expected Through 2029

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Devic's Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry Outlook

Devic's syndrome (Neuromyelitis optica) treatment accounted for a market value of US$ 194.4 Mn in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Devic's disease or neuromyelitis optica is an autoimmune disease in which antibodies and immune system cells mainly damage the optic nerves and the spinal cord, but in a few cases affect the brain. The injury to optical nerves leads to inflammation and soreness leading to vision loss and pain; the injury to the spinal cord leads to paralysis in the arms or legs, loss of sensation, and problems with bladder & bowel function. The key factors responsible for growth of global Devic's syndrome treatment market are rising awareness & prevalence related to orphan diseases, recent launch of first-target specific drug Soliris (Eculizumab) and strong drug pipeline expected to provide significant growth in the market.

Soliris (Eculizumab) will aid the significant growth of Devic's Syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period

Soliris (Eculizumab) is a terminal complement inhibitor owned by Alexion. Soliris works by specifically preventing activation of particular proteins in the complement system (C5a and C5b), which play a role in the treatment of Devic's syndrome. Patients suffering with Devic's syndrome possess AQP4 antibody-positive, the body's immune system can turn against itself to produce autoantibodies against AQP4. Activation of anti-AQP4 autoantibodies leads to damage of vital cells in the CNS assisting further demyelination and death of neurons, primarily in the optic nerve and spinal cord.

There are three promising molecules in Devic's syndrome treatment pipeline such as Satralizumab - Phase 3 (Hoffmann-La Roche/ Chugai Pharmaceutical), MEDI-551- Phase 2/3 (MedImmune LLC), and RC18 - Phase 3 (RemeGen, Ltd.). Chugai Pharmaceutical launched Phase 2 results related to Satralizumab on 15 October 2020; it is an investigational humanized anti-IL-6 receptor recycling monoclonal antibody for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

North America dominated the overall global market specifically due to recent drug approval, promising drugs in pipeline, and developed diagnostic landscape

In 2020, North America dominated the market and anticipated to retain its position throughout the forecast period due to high awareness related to orphan diseases, rising requirement for target-specific molecules to treat Devic's Syndrome, and easy adaptability & accessibility for newly launched drug. According to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, there are around 4,000 people suffering with Devic's syndrome in the United States with majority of women population. Asia Pacific will grow during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, due to increasing awareness related to Devic's Syndrome assisting the rise in diagnosis & treatment rate in patients suffering with rare diseases.

Historical & Forecast Period

The Devic's Syndrome treatment market analyzed considering current market trends for base year 2020 and based on future trends CAGRs calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Report Scope by Segments

This report comprises in-depth information related to the Devic's Syndrome treatment market along with major factors affecting or assisting market such as opportunities, drivers, & restraints. A descriptive data covering market drivers, challenges & opportunities provided specifically for country-level and regional segmentation. This report covered detailed info related to the global Devic's syndrome treatment market segmented based on drug type, and geography. The report also include pipeline analysis of upcoming drugs, competitive analysis of the major companies present in Devic's Syndrome treatment market including detailed data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent market strategies & products pipeline.

