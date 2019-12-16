Devika Bulchandani Promoted to President of McCann North America

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup today announced that Devika Bulchandani has been promoted to President of McCann North America. She has been President of McCann New York and retains that office leadership role while broadening her responsibilities across the U.S. and Canada.

"Devika has demonstrated in her New York leadership role that she has the vision and energy to drive multiplatform growth and creativity on behalf of our mix of global, regional and local clients," said Harris Diamond, Chairman & CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "Under her stewardship over the last couple of years, McCann New York has become one of the industry's most recognized agency offices globally for creativity, effectiveness and business growth."

Bulchandani's expanded role will include leading McCann ad agency offices in Detroit, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Casanova//McCann in Los Angeles as well as McCann Worldgroup Canada, which includes offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. She will work in conjunction with all of McCann Worldgroup's agencies in North America to harness the network's collaborative strength and multiplatform capabilities to develop creative solutions that help McCann's clients grow their businesses and brands.

"Devika is respected not just among our clients and industry partners, but across our organization for her relentless drive, determination and focus on finding creative solutions that impact our clients' businesses," said Chris Macdonald, McCann's Global President, Advertising & Allied Agencies. "Having her leadership and enthusiasm at the helm of our North American advertising business will continue to infuse the innovation and creativity into our network that have been pivotal to our success and that of our clients."

Bulchandani, who first joined McCann in 1997, was promoted from Managing Director to President of McCann New York in 2017. A strategist who rose to become Chief Strategy Officer of McCann New York in 2005, she became one of the founders in 2012 of McCann XBC, the agency's dedicated Mastercard resource, and was named its President in 2014. In 2017, as head of New York, she played a key role in the launch of the globally renowned Fearless Girl statue that was placed on Wall Street. She has won multiple 4As Jay Chiat Awards for Excellence in Strategic Planning; was honored as a "Working Mother of the Year" by She Runs It; and was honored with an AdColor "Innovator Award," an accolade presented to professionals of multicultural background that is sponsored by leading industry associations.

Under her leadership, McCann New York has enjoyed a period of both substantial growth and industry recognition that encompasses top creative, effectiveness and innovation awards. In 2019, McCann was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the U.S. by the Effie Awards, the most prestigious global award that measures the effectiveness of advertising on the bottom line of global marketers. In addition, McCann New York in 2019 was named to Advertising Age's "A-List" for the fourth consecutive year as well as being honored as Agency of the Year at the recent Clio, LIA and Epica awards.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. In 2019, McCann Worldgroup was selected as Adweek magazine's "Global Agency Of The Year," was recognized as Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions, and was named by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company for the second year in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

Related Links

http://www.mccannworldgroup.com

