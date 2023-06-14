DEVIL-DOG Dungarees: A Vintage-Inspired Brand Committed to Quality and Supporting Veterans

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, a vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a new collection crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was first established in 1948 by U.S. Army veteran Louis Rosenstock who named the company in honor of the Marines and all the armed forces who fought so bravely for our country. Today the company is led by Louis' grandchildren, Jeff and David Rosenstock. From its humble beginnings, DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees has grown into a recognized brand synonymous with quality and style. Over the years, the company has expanded its product line to include a wide range of clothing items, including jeans, jackets, shirts, and more.

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees's newest collection offers a range of styles, colors, and sizes to suit every customer's individual needs and preferences. The collection of this men's lifestyle brand includes new denim, chino pants, polos, tees, and more. Each product is designed with signature DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees details, such as the iconic logo, high-quality hardware, and expertly crafted stitching.

In addition to its commitment to quality, DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees is also dedicated to sustainability and ethical practices. The company uses sustainable materials whenever possible, such as recycled cotton and water-saving techniques in production. DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees also partners with suppliers who adhere to ethical labor practices and fair working conditions, ensuring that all products are made with care and respect for both people and the planet.

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees is known for its commitment to veterans and the military community. The company is a proud partner of the Wounded Warrior Project ("WWP"). WWP is committed to honoring, empowering, and helping America's injured veterans achieve their highest ambitions. DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees is proud to support this mission by donating $125,000 to WWP since 2019, regardless of sales.

About DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees:

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was first established in 1948, relaunching to the market in 2019 as a men's lifestyle brand, creating vintage-inspired and high-quality menswear at a great value. Originally known for their great fitting and durable denim jeans, DEVIL-DOG® has expanded into a full lifestyle collection including Casual Bottoms & Shorts, Knit Tops, Sweatshirts & Tees, Denim Shirts & Jackets, Caps, and Leather Accessories.

