Devin Murphy Joins Fifth Wall As Senior Advisor

Murphy Brings Nearly 40 Years Of Experience As A Real Estate Banker & REIT Executive

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fifth Wall —the largest asset manager focused on improving, future-proofing, and decarbonizing the built world—announced Devin Murphy has joined the Firm as a Senior Advisor focused on further deepening Fifth Wall's relationships with its 110-plus strategic Limited Partners and the real estate industry.

Devin Murphy, Fifth Wall Senior Advisor

"We are thrilled to have Devin Murphy join Fifth Wall as a Senior Advisor," said Brendan Wallace , Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Fifth Wall. "As the real estate industry continues to stand at the critical precipice of a new transformation—facing disruptive trends from AI and automation to climate change to inflationary pressures and changing tenant preferences—Devin's decades of experience serving as a trusted advisor to many, uniquely positions him to serve as an invaluable asset to our key consortium."

Most recently, Murphy was President of Phillips Edison & Company (PECO), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. He played a critical role in the company's growth, including its IPO in July 2021. Prior to PECO, Murphy spent three decades as an investment banker, where he was a Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley and Global Head of Real Estate Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. In addition, he served as chairman of AIR Communities (AIRC), which recently completed its sale to Blackstone. He also serves as a director for CoreCivic (CXW) and PECO.

"I'm excited to join Brendan, Jeremy Fox & the entire Fifth Wall team," stated Murphy, Senior Advisor at Fifth Wall. "I've long been impressed and inspired by the Firm's work at the intersection of real estate, technology, and energy. They've proven themselves to be a pivotal player in helping owner-operators navigate many challenges, while simultaneously innovating for the future."

Murphy marks Fifth Wall's second Senior Advisor, following Mary Hogan Preusse's appointment to Senior Advisor in October 2021.

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall , a Certified B. Corp, is the largest asset manager focused on improving, future-proofing, and decarbonizing the built world. With ~$3B in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of 110+ strategic limited partners from 20+ countries, including BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton, Hines, Host Hotels and Resorts, Kimco Realty Corporation, Lennar, Marriott International, MetLife Investment Management, MGM Resorts, Related Companies, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, and others. This consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global built world ecosystem, resulting in transformational investments and collaboration with portfolio companies to cut emissions, improve efficiency, and maximize returns. Founded in Los Angeles and headquartered in New York, its other offices include San Francisco, London, and Singapore. For more about Fifth Wall, its Limited Partners, and portfolio, visit www.fifthwall.com .

SOURCE Fifth Wall