FIFTH WALL EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH THE LAUNCH OF FIFTH WALL SECURITIES

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall —a $3B asset manager investing at the intersection of real estate and technology—announced the launch of Fifth Wall Securities , a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) registered broker-dealer. Fifth Wall Securities will focus on delivering high-quality Advisory services to its clients from Mergers & Acquisitions to Capital Raising, such as Private Placements, PropCo Financing and Capital Markets Advisory.

Most recently, Fifth Wall Securities served as an advisor to Industrious , a Fifth Wall portfolio company and a leading provider of flexible workplace solutions, in its definitive agreement to be acquired by CBRE announced on January 14th, 2025.

"The launch of Fifth Wall Securities marks a defining moment in our continued evolution, further solidifying our leadership at the nexus of real estate and technology," said Brendan Wallace , CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Fifth Wall. "From day one, Fifth Wall has been more than just a monoline VC fund and our growing advisory business has allowed us to attract, retain, and reward exceptional investment talent. Our model is predicated on trusted relationships with our LPs and portfolio companies, and this new capability strengthens our ability to drive even greater value to our stakeholders in ways that we previously could not."

Fifth Wall has a long history of accelerating the growth of its 150+ portfolio companies through highly strategic engagements with its 110+ strategic LPs. Since the Firm's inception in 2016, it has helped to raise $670M+ of strategic capital across its portfolio and formed 36 SPVs for its portfolio companies. Fifth Wall has worked across its portfolio and LPs to help form strategic partnerships, such as the Opendoor-Lennar partnership, CBRE-VTS investment, and Lessen-SMS Assist merger. Fifth Wall has been involved in advising successful businesses with its LPs like Pathway Homes with Invitation Homes. Fifth Wall affiliates have successfully sponsored and executed two SPACs, Fifth Wall portfolio company SmartRent's merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

In addition to his role as Co-President of Fifth Wall, Jeremy Fox will serve as CEO of Fifth Wall Securities. The career investment banker and established advisor to the global real estate industry joined Fifth Wall's leadership in 2021 from Credit Suisse, where he served as Co-Head of North American Real Estate, Gaming, and Lodging Investment Banking. Fox previously spent two decades with Deutsche Bank, recently serving as Head of U.S. Equity Capital Markets. Fifth Wall also welcomed seasoned investment banker Ofer Harduf as a Partner in 2021. He joined the Firm after nearly 10 years at J.P. Morgan, where he was an Executive Director and Co-Head of PropTech in the Real Estate, Gaming, and Lodging Investment Banking group.

"Over the course of the past four years, we have built a team of senior leaders with significant experience executing advisory and capital markets transactions," stated Fox. "We believe that our unique vantage point, combined with our decades of experience uniquely positions us to deliver strategic, high-impact solutions that can drive real value for our clients."

Fifth Wall will also tap into the expertise and extensive industry relationships of its Senior Advisors, Mary Hogan Preusse and Devin Murphy . Hogan Preusse, with over 30 years of real estate experience, serves as Chairman of the Board of Digital Realty and on the boards of three other public companies, Kimco Realty Corporation, Host Hotels and Resorts, and Realty Income. Prior to her current work as a board director and advisor, she served as Managing Director and Head of Americas Listed Real Estate at APG Asset Management US (APG). Murphy, who just last week was appointed to the board of Macerich—one of Fifth Wall's largest LPs—brings nearly 40 years of experience as a real estate banker and REIT executive. His distinguished career includes leadership roles at Phillips Edison & Company (PECO), Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank. He also currently sits on the boards of CoreCivic and PECO.

"Fifth Wall has been an invaluable partner to us since their initial investment in Industrious in 2018," said Jamie Hodari , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Industrious. "They have consistently gone above and beyond, using their resources, expertise, and strategic network to create opportunities and unlock growth at each stage of our journey. Their guidance has been key in getting us an outstanding acquisition completed with the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, CBRE."

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall is a fully-integrated investment firm and merchant bank at the intersection of real estate and technology. Fifth Wall's clients include 110+ strategic Limited Partners from 20+ countries, including BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton, Hines, Host Hotels & Resorts, Kimco, Lennar, Marriott, MetLife Investment Management, MGM, Related, Toll Brothers, Starwood, and others. This consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global built world ecosystem, to improve efficiencies and maximize returns. Founded in Los Angeles and headquartered in New York City, Fifth Wall's other offices include San Francisco, London, as well as Singapore. As a registered broker-dealer, Fifth Wall Securities— www.fifthwallsecurities.com —is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information about Fifth Wall – please visit www.fifthwall.com .

