DevSecOps Market is Expected to Grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2023, 2018 Report

The "DevSecOps Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, and Government and Public Sector), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DevSecOps market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period.

Traditionally, development and operations teams were separated by culture and knowledge boundaries in the same organization. Developers used to focus on code only and operations teams made sure that the code keeps running. The implementation of DevOps culture enables enterprises to make both teams work together. Enterprises are rapidly adopting DevOps solutions to meet the continually growing needs of their customers, without sacrificing productivity speed.

The fast and continuous application releases make it difficult for security teams to keep up with the development process of applications. Integrating security with the DevOps process enables enterprises to release code faster, without sacrificing the security element.

DevSecOps is a culture that integrates security in every part of the application development life cycle, from coding to the deployment of applications. Enterprises are rapidly adopting DevSecOps, due to its various benefits, including ensuring security, removing vulnerabilities before release, increasing productivity, improving application performance, optimizing investments, and complying with industry regulations.

The DevSecOps market research report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints and opportunities, key challenges, and the market ecosystem. Moreover, the report presents detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the emerging subsegments within the DevSecOps market.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Highly Secure and Continuous Application Delivery

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Security and Compliance

5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness of Benefits of Devops Among Enterprises

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Resistance to the Adoption of New Tools and Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Huge Opportunity for Adoption Among SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.4.2 Dependency on Obsolete Application Development Processes



6 DevSecOps Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Companies With Devops Framework to Adopt DevSecOps Solutions to Deliver Higher Level of Security and Efficiency in Their Applications

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Professional Services Help Organizations Align Their Devops Processes Efficiently With Required Security Tools

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Managed Services to Enable Efficient and Smooth Functioning of DevSecOps Processes



7 DevSecOps Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.2.1 Cloud Deployment Type to Enable Enhanced Infrastructure Scalability and Business Performance

7.3 On-Premises

7.3.1 On-Premises Deployment to Eliminate Third-Party Involvement and Access to Business-Critical Data



8 DevSecOps Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Enhanced Security, Increased Agility, and Improved Efficiency Benefits to Encourage the Adoption of DevSecOps Solutions

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Deliver Applications Faster and Efficiently and Reduce Vulnerabilities and Attacks to A Great Extent



9 DevSecOps Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Provide Faster and Reliable Deployment of Applications and Enhanced Security

9.3 IT and Telecommunications

9.3.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Enhance Product Portfolios Andassist in Quickly Launching Them

9.4 Government and Public Sector

9.4.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Provide Faster Response Time to Quickly Respond to Citizens' Grievances and Issues

9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.5.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Align Application Security Process With Cloud-Native Application Development and Deployment Process to Embrace A Security-Minded Business Culture

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Enable Secure and Reliable Development and Release of Software

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.7.1 Lower Capex and Opex, Devops Compliance, and Better Resource Utilization Benefits to Lead to the Adoption of DevSecOps Solutions

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.8.1 Enhanced Application Security and Effective Time and Cost Management Features of DevSecOps to Enhance Customer Experience

9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.9.1 Faster and Efficient Application Delivery Benefits to Result in Advanced Medication and Faster Response Time to Emergency Situations

9.10 Others



10 DevSecOps Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Growing Need to Address the Rising Amount of Security Breaches

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Awareness of Cloud and Its Benefits to Drive the Adoption of DevSecOps Solutions

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 UK to Adopt More Security-Related Services for Enhanced Application Security and Other Such Benefits

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Existing Cloud Infrastructure to Make It Easier and Cheaper to Operate Business Activities Locally

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Leading Cloud Players to Expand Their Cloud and Infrastructure Businesses in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives to Expand and Develop the Cloud Industry

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Enterprises' Constant Focus to Upgrade Their IT Infrastructures and Enhance Business Applications

10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.3.1 Advanced and Reliable IT Infrastructure and Trade-Friendly Policies to Increase the Adoption Rate of DevSecOps Solutions

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10.5.1.1 Ksa to Gain A Positive Outlook Toward Regulatory Compliances

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Develop More Electronic Services and Embrace Smart Services

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 South Africa to Focus More on Reducing Deployment Constraints

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Growing Need to Modernize Enterprises' Infrastructure

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Need to Become Digitally Advanced and Technically Well-Established

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles



