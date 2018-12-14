DevSecOps Market is Expected to Grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2023, 2018 Report
05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "DevSecOps Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, and Government and Public Sector), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DevSecOps market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period.
Traditionally, development and operations teams were separated by culture and knowledge boundaries in the same organization. Developers used to focus on code only and operations teams made sure that the code keeps running. The implementation of DevOps culture enables enterprises to make both teams work together. Enterprises are rapidly adopting DevOps solutions to meet the continually growing needs of their customers, without sacrificing productivity speed.
The fast and continuous application releases make it difficult for security teams to keep up with the development process of applications. Integrating security with the DevOps process enables enterprises to release code faster, without sacrificing the security element.
DevSecOps is a culture that integrates security in every part of the application development life cycle, from coding to the deployment of applications. Enterprises are rapidly adopting DevSecOps, due to its various benefits, including ensuring security, removing vulnerabilities before release, increasing productivity, improving application performance, optimizing investments, and complying with industry regulations.
The DevSecOps market research report analyzes the global adoption trends, future growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints and opportunities, key challenges, and the market ecosystem. Moreover, the report presents detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the emerging subsegments within the DevSecOps market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the DevSecOps Market
4.2 Market By Component, 2018
4.3 Market By Deployment Type, 2018
4.4 Market By Vertical, 2018
4.5 Market Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Highly Secure and Continuous Application Delivery
5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Security and Compliance
5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness of Benefits of Devops Among Enterprises
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Resistance to the Adoption of New Tools and Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Huge Opportunity for Adoption Among SMEs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
5.2.4.2 Dependency on Obsolete Application Development Processes
6 DevSecOps Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Companies With Devops Framework to Adopt DevSecOps Solutions to Deliver Higher Level of Security and Efficiency in Their Applications
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.1.1 Professional Services Help Organizations Align Their Devops Processes Efficiently With Required Security Tools
6.3.2 Managed Services
6.3.2.1 Managed Services to Enable Efficient and Smooth Functioning of DevSecOps Processes
7 DevSecOps Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cloud Deployment Type to Enable Enhanced Infrastructure Scalability and Business Performance
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 On-Premises Deployment to Eliminate Third-Party Involvement and Access to Business-Critical Data
8 DevSecOps Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Enhanced Security, Increased Agility, and Improved Efficiency Benefits to Encourage the Adoption of DevSecOps Solutions
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Deliver Applications Faster and Efficiently and Reduce Vulnerabilities and Attacks to A Great Extent
9 DevSecOps Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Provide Faster and Reliable Deployment of Applications and Enhanced Security
9.3 IT and Telecommunications
9.3.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Enhance Product Portfolios Andassist in Quickly Launching Them
9.4 Government and Public Sector
9.4.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Provide Faster Response Time to Quickly Respond to Citizens' Grievances and Issues
9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods
9.5.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Align Application Security Process With Cloud-Native Application Development and Deployment Process to Embrace A Security-Minded Business Culture
9.6 Manufacturing
9.6.1 DevSecOps Solutions to Enable Secure and Reliable Development and Release of Software
9.7 Energy and Utilities
9.7.1 Lower Capex and Opex, Devops Compliance, and Better Resource Utilization Benefits to Lead to the Adoption of DevSecOps Solutions
9.8 Media and Entertainment
9.8.1 Enhanced Application Security and Effective Time and Cost Management Features of DevSecOps to Enhance Customer Experience
9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.9.1 Faster and Efficient Application Delivery Benefits to Result in Advanced Medication and Faster Response Time to Emergency Situations
9.10 Others
10 DevSecOps Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Growing Need to Address the Rising Amount of Security Breaches
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Awareness of Cloud and Its Benefits to Drive the Adoption of DevSecOps Solutions
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 UK to Adopt More Security-Related Services for Enhanced Application Security and Other Such Benefits
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Existing Cloud Infrastructure to Make It Easier and Cheaper to Operate Business Activities Locally
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Leading Cloud Players to Expand Their Cloud and Infrastructure Businesses in France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Government Initiatives to Expand and Develop the Cloud Industry
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Enterprises' Constant Focus to Upgrade Their IT Infrastructures and Enhance Business Applications
10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
10.4.3.1 Advanced and Reliable IT Infrastructure and Trade-Friendly Policies to Increase the Adoption Rate of DevSecOps Solutions
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
10.5.1.1 Ksa to Gain A Positive Outlook Toward Regulatory Compliances
10.5.2 United Arab Emirates
10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Develop More Electronic Services and Embrace Smart Services
10.5.3 South Africa
10.5.3.1 South Africa to Focus More on Reducing Deployment Constraints
10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 Growing Need to Modernize Enterprises' Infrastructure
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 Need to Become Digitally Advanced and Technically Well-Established
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements
11.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
- 4armed
- Algosec
- Aqua Security
- CA Technologies
- Checkmarx
- Chef Software
- Cloudpassage
- Continuum Security
- Contrast Security
- Cyberark
- Dome9
- Entersoft
- IBM
- Micro Focus
- Microsoft
- Palo Alto Networks
- Puppet
- Qualys
- Rogue Wave Software
- Splunk
- Sumo Logic
- Synopsys
- Threatmodeler
- Whitehat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4x6cb5/devsecops_market?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article