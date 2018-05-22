DEWALT Announces Join the Salute Campaign

Starting this month, DEWALT is hosting in-store challenges at retail locations around the country to raise awareness for the Join the Salute campaign in an effort to honor veterans and support partners, including Flags Of Valor™ and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). At these events, fans can participate in the challenges to win prizes including DEWALT tools, accessories, and two grand prize trips to the NASCAR Homestead Race on November 16, 2018.*

Flags Of Valor™ is veteran-owned and operated. They craft wooden American flags, built by veterans to raise money for veteran and first-responder charities. Brian Steorts, Owner and President of Flags Of Valor said, "Join the Salute is a perfect way for us to continue our mission of remembering, employing, and empowering our heroes. DEWALT has been with us since the beginning. We've also had great success working with Wounded Warrior Project in the past. We are at the front line of helping service member's transition and couldn't ask for better partners on this effort. It's an honor to be a part of this initiative."

Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families. WWP led the charge in legislation to help caregivers and catastrophically wounded veterans, impacting two bills that have resulted in more than $3 billion in financial assistance, training, and health care coverage. WWP is committed to helping wounded veterans achieve their highest ambition. When they're ready to start their next mission, WWP stands ready to serve.

The Join the Salute campaign is an effort to highlight the organizations, both large and small, that honor heroes and support troops. DEWALT shares in the mission of both Flags Of Valor™ and WWP to transition veterans to civilian life and provide opportunities for their future. In tandem with these esteemed organizations, and highlighted by the Join the Salute campaign, DEWALT remains committed to hiring veterans, coordinating employee volunteers, providing tool donations, and making charitable contributions.

DEWALT invites fans to join them in support of veterans. To learn more about how to get involved in the Join the Salute campaign, visit www.jointhesalute.com. To learn more about Flags Of Valor™ and WWP, visit www.flagsofvalor.com and www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Flags Of Valor™

Flags Of Valor™ is far more than a veteran-run business. From their inception, they've been driven by three distinct ideas. First, that our combat veterans deserve opportunity. Second, the belief that Made in America still matters. Finally, the powerful impact of giving back. Flags Of Valor™ is driven by these three ideals each day. Visit www.flagsofvalor.com to learn more.

About Wounded Warrior Project®

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

