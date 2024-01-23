DEWALT® Electrifies Vegas Skyline with Sphere Takeover; Honors Concrete Heroes with Mayoral Proclamation

The electrifying activation, which features a DEWALT branded yellow and black hard hat (view here) that is brought to life with a bolt of lightning, celebrates the brand's newest innovation and will run throughout the duration of World of Concrete, which concludes on January 25. The display on Sphere's Exosphere will be viewable at vantage points throughout the city and live images will be broadcast on DEWALT's social channels.

Additionally, to celebrate the talent and tireless work of the men and women – the 'Concrete Heroes' – who have helped build the city of Las Vegas and its iconic infrastructure, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, in partnership with DEWALT, proclaimed January 23 Concrete Heroes Day in Las Vegas. Mayor Goodman announced the proclamation at the DEWALT booth at the show this morning. "The iconic nature of our city's buildings and infrastructure are a direct result of the 'concrete heroes' who helped us turn dreams into realities," said Goodman.

The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System is designed to meet the critical needs of concrete professionals – power, runtime and comfort – allowing users to transition away from gas-powered equipment, without compromising efficiency and performance. The system, made up of six concrete tools, streamlines the full concrete application through use of the same DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ 554 WH battery and high-speed charger across all tools.

"The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ System is one of the brand's most groundbreaking innovations," said Robert Raff, Chief Commercial Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "We are thrilled to be supporting this milestone with a campaign that takes over the Las Vegas skyline as we honor the city's concrete heroes and celebrate our centennial."

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ will be available through commercial and industrial channels in the fall of 2024. To learn more about DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, please visit: www.dewalt.com/world-of-concrete-2024.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a global leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the Company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The Company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET® and HUSTLER®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

SOURCE DEWALT

