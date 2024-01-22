DEWALT Survey Finds Majority of Las Vegas Construction Workers Are Confident Their Jobsites Can Transition to Electric-Powered Tools

As a kick-off to DEWALT's 100th year anniversary, the new product line will be featured at this year's World of Concrete from January 23-25 and celebrated with an activation on the exterior of Sphere, which began on January 21. Additionally, to celebrate the talent and tireless work of the men and women – the 'Concrete Heroes' – who build the city of Las Vegas and its iconic infrastructure, DEWALT, in partnership with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, will proclaim January 23 Concrete Heroes Day in Las Vegas.

"As we kick off DEWALT's 100th anniversary year, our guiding principle of making pros more productive holds strong with the launch of DEWALT POWERSHIFT™," said Frank Mannarino, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. "DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ is launching at a time when the industry is increasingly preparing for electrification, particularly as construction sites respond to statewide legislation aimed at phasing out gas-powered tools. As part of this effort, DEWALT is providing a solution that electrifies the concrete workflow to maximize cost and time savings, while minimizing the environmental impact for the user. These user advantages are paramount to innovating in accordance with our purpose to empower Those Who Make the World."

Taking a Pulse on the Shift to Electrification

To better understand the opportunities and challenges of electrifying the jobsites of the future, DEWALT conducted a survey, "Power Pulse," which polled construction industry professionals, including decision makers and skilled craftworkers. Construction projects in Las Vegas totaled more than $8 billion in 2023, but challenges to convert to electrification remain. According to the survey, 63% of construction professionals in Las Vegas say they have passed on a bid due to the inability to commit to sustainability regulations or that they have lost a bid due to challenges with sustainability regulations.

Las Vegas-based construction professionals most cited inadequate tool performance (39%) as a concern regarding electric-powered tools. However, 83% of respondents who switched to these tools on jobsites say it has allowed them to complete projects up to two to three times faster compared to gas-powered tools – ultimately disproving the broad misconceptions around electric-powered tools' efficacy and runtime.

Other key findings from the DEWALT Power Pulse survey include:

Gas is No Longer Reliable: More than half of construction professionals in Las Vegas (51%) say they experience issues or breakdowns with gas-powered tools at least a few times a month.

More than half of construction professionals in (51%) say they experience issues or breakdowns with gas-powered tools at least a few times a month. Availability and Education Barriers: Half of construction professionals in Las Vegas cite the lack of availability of electric-powered equipment for their line of work as a barrier to adoption while 50% do not feel confident using the technology.

Half of construction professionals in cite the lack of availability of electric-powered equipment for their line of work as a barrier to adoption while 50% do not feel confident using the technology. Wide-Ranging Benefits: Construction employees in Las Vegas most frequently cite safety (34%), ease of use (32%) and reduced emissions in the environment (30%) as the most significant benefits of using electric-powered tools over gas-powered tools.

Construction employees in most frequently cite safety (34%), ease of use (32%) and reduced emissions in the environment (30%) as the most significant benefits of using electric-powered tools over gas-powered tools. Wear-and-Tear of Everyday Work: The physical strain from using heavy equipment is one of the biggest stressors across jobsites, with 42% of construction employees in Las Vegas citing this factor.

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ is designed to meet the critical needs of concrete professionals – power, runtime, and ergonomics – allowing users to transition away from gas-powered equipment, without compromising efficiency and performance. The system, made up of six concrete tools, streamlines the full concrete application through use of the same DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ 554 WH battery and high-speed charger across all tools.

The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ line will launch at the World of Concrete Trade Show in Las Vegas (Silver Lot, booth 030958) on January 23 with the following products:

Battery & Charger: High Power Density battery with 554WH of capacity weighing just 11.5 lbs. for long runtime and optimal ergonomics. High-rate charger can charge the battery in less than one hour.

High Power Density battery with 554WH of capacity weighing just 11.5 lbs. for long runtime and optimal ergonomics. High-rate charger can charge the battery in less than one hour. Plate Compactor: Provides 3,370 ft. lbs. of force through its 15.7-in. plate with controls that are mounted on an ergonomically designed folding handle for increased user control and comfort.

Provides 3,370 ft. lbs. of force through its 15.7-in. plate with controls that are mounted on an ergonomically designed folding handle for increased user control and comfort. Rammer: Features 2,660 ft. lbs. of impact force with antivibration insulators and mounted controls on the two-position handle.

Features 2,660 ft. lbs. of impact force with antivibration insulators and mounted controls on the two-position handle. Backpack Vibrator: Lightweight at only 25 lbs. with the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ battery installed and features a durable roll cage with fully adjustable hi-vis harness.

Lightweight at only 25 lbs. with the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ battery installed and features a durable roll cage with fully adjustable hi-vis harness. Powerpack Vibrator: Can be activated remotely through DEWALT Wireless Tool Control™ and carried with an over-body hi-vis harness for easy transport.

Can be activated remotely through DEWALT Wireless Tool Control™ and carried with an over-body hi-vis harness for easy transport. Power Screed: Features fully adjustable handles for customizable height and width in addition to ambidextrous controls that can be mounted on either handle.

Features fully adjustable handles for customizable height and width in addition to ambidextrous controls that can be mounted on either handle. Core Drill and Stand: Designed with close wall or ceiling clearance. As a part of the DEWALT PERFORM & PROTECT™ line of tools, the drill features anti-rotation technology to prevent over rotation in a bind up situation.

Designed with close wall or ceiling clearance. As a part of the DEWALT PERFORM & PROTECT™ line of tools, the drill features anti-rotation technology to prevent over rotation in a bind up situation. Adaptor: DEWALT FLEXVOLT® to DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ adaptor allowing use of DEWALT FLEXVOLT batteries for additional runtime when using DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ equipment.

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ will be available through commercial and industrial channels fall 2024.

To learn more about DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, please visit: www.dewalt.com/world-of-concrete-2024.

DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a global leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the Company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The Company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET® and HUSTLER®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

