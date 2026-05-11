DEWALT® Invests in the Future of Skilled Trades: $200,000 in Scholarships Awarded to Rising Professionals Across the U.S. and Canada

"As the demand for skilled tradespeople continues to rise, it's essential to invest in the next generation of professionals who will build our communities and drive progress," said James Oh, President and General Manager of DEWALT. "We are proud to support the next generation of tradespeople through scholarships that help remove barriers and create opportunities."

This year's scholarship recipients represent the future of nine critical trades - including electrical, carpentry, construction, HVAC, welding, and more - reflecting the vital roles these professions play in shaping our communities.

2026 Scholarship Recipient Spotlights

Cory Arant – HVAC

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Cory Arant transitioned from military service to the skilled trades, pursuing an HVAC apprenticeship focused on both residential and commercial systems. "It was an easy decision to seek a career in HVAC," said Arant. "A career in HVAC means support for my community in the winter and comfort in the summer. It helps hospitals move clean air and schools provide warmth. That is why I have decided to seek a career in this field."

Allison Reiter – Welding

Allison "Allie" Reiter discovered her passion for welding on her family farm in Ohio and quickly excelled in her high school program. She is now enrolled at Western Welding Academy in pursuit of a career that will take her across the country working on pipelines, oil rigs and power plants. "I had a hobby that grew into a career," said Reiter. "I can't wait to dive into this career path and continue growing my knowledge and passion for this trade."

Jacob Davis – Electrical Technician

Jacob Davis is currently enrolled at Laurel Technical Institute in Uniontown, PA, pursuing a career as an electrical technician. "Trade school fits my strengths and gives me a clear direction for my future. I am motivated to finish strong, graduate, and start building a career I can be proud of," said Davis.

Audry Ford – Welding

Audry Ford's passion for welding began at the Heavy Metal Summer Experience camp, a DEWALT-sponsored program, and continues at Lincoln Tech in Texas, where she excels in welding, pipefitting and fabrication. "Learning welding has opened so many doors for me," said Ford. "I feel as though learning these skills will give me the opportunity to gain employment that pays a fair living wage."

To learn more about DEWALT's Trades Scholarship program and Grow the Trades initiative, visit: www.dewalt.com/growthetrades.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE DEWALT