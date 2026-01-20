Amidst a rapid expansion of more than 400 data centers in development around the world 1 , DEWALT, in collaboration with August Robotics, is pushing the boundaries of innovation to address evolving customer needs

The robotic solution can drill at speeds up to 10x faster than traditional methods and has reduced construction timelines by 80 weeks across 10 data center projects for one of the largest technology companies, addressing the surging demand for AI computing infrastructure

Powered by August Robotics' autonomous drilling and fleet orchestration platform, the robot achieved 99.97% drilling accuracy across 90,000+ holes throughout ongoing pilot program with a leading hyperscaler

TOWSON, Md. , Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and relentless innovator for jobsite professionals, today announced in collaboration with leading international mobile robotics company August Robotics, the launch of the world's first downward drilling, fleet-capable robot to enable fast, safe, and efficient concrete drilling to accelerate data center construction.

DEWALT unveils the world's first downward drilling, fleet-capable robot to accelerate data center construction. *Created with 3D models, the image reflects the actual product.

As the race to meet global AI processing needs intensifies, the robot is currently being piloted and has completed 10 phases of data center construction with one of the world's largest and most influential tech companies, or "hyperscalers," helping to significantly boost construction output. Throughout the ongoing pilot program, the robotic solution can drill at speeds up to 10x faster than traditional methods and has reduced construction timelines by 80 weeks.

"Across the globe, hyperscalers, which account for nearly 80% of overall data center demand2 are investing in infrastructure to power AI computing, with an estimated industry-wide capital expenditure of $7 trillion in data centers by 20303," said Bill Beck, President, Tools & Outdoor, Stanley Black & Decker. "Our customers consistently emphasize that speed of construction is critical. The robotic drilling solution meets this need head-on through schedule acceleration, cost savings, near-perfect accuracy and enhanced jobsite safety. DEWALT's relentless pursuit of innovation to drive productivity is redefining how the world builds."

Highly impactful for data center construction, the robot drives cost-efficiency through fleet-capable, autonomous drilling that unlocks greater drilling capacity. As a crucial stage of the construction workflow, the robotic solution drills thousands of holes for installation of server rack stops and structural legs that support overhead mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

Implementation of the robot has significantly expedited construction timelines with 80 weeks saved across 10 data center projects; radically decreased cost per hole; and delivered 99.97 percent accuracy of location and depth for over 90,000 holes.

The addition of the robot strengthens DEWALT's data center ecosystem encompassing PERFORM AND PROTECT™ tools and technology that mitigate vibration and dust and enhance user control, as well as DEWALT's industry-leading ICC anchoring solutions.

The robotic drilling solution is expected to be available commercially mid-year 2026 and will be demoed at the World of Concrete® Trade Show in Las Vegas from January 20-22.

To learn more about groundbreaking DEWALT innovation and industry-leading total solutions for jobsite professionals, visit www.DEWALT.com.

To learn more about August Robotics and its autonomous mobile robotics solutions for construction, visit www.augustrobotics.com.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 48,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world-class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER® and Cub Cadet®. To learn more, visit www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About August Robotics

August Robotics is a leading international mobile robotics company that builds robots to improve lives and boost productivity by automating dirty, dangerous and dull jobs. Founded in 2017, August Robotics has expanded worldwide and partners with market leaders to develop new robotic applications across industries including construction, commercial and industrial fit-outs, and exhibitions. For more information, visit www.augustrobotics.com, or follow August Robotics on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

