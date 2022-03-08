DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Batteries More Than Stack Up For Construction and Trade Professionals

TOWSON, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and industry leader in total jobsite solutions, announced today that the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery, the world's first pouch cell battery designed for the construction industry, has been met with rave reviews from construction and trade professionals for its technological breakthrough. Since the U.S. launch in Oct. 2021, DEWALT POWERSTACK™ batteries have earned highly coveted industry awards, high retail demand and favorable customer ratings and reviews.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK 20V MAX* Compact Battery has been awarded a Popular Science 2021 Best of What's New Award. The award recognizes the years top 100 breakthroughs that are paving the way for a better future. The DEWALT POWERSTACK battery was recognized for its revolutionary design that utilizes flat, pouch battery cells delivering the lightest and most powerful compact battery from DEWALT.

"The reviews are in: customers love the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery," said Allison Nicolaidis, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. "The success of DEWALT POWERSTACK™ batteries reflect Stanley Black & Decker's mission to innovate and bring trailblazing technology to support the professionals in the trades helping to make our world. We are proud of the reviews, accolades and high retail demand of DEWALT POWERSTACK™ batteries, showing DEWALT's commitment to developing industry-first products and solutions that help support the jobsite of the future."

Industry Awards & Recognition: "DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Battery is the Best Cordless Power Tool Battery We've Used"

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery has earned top recognition from highly prestigious awards since launching in the fall of 2021. Highlights include:

Popular Mechanics published a review of the battery entitled "DeWalt's Powerstack is the Best Cordless Power Tool Battery We've Used."

published a review of the battery entitled "DeWalt's Powerstack is the Best Cordless Power Tool Battery We've Used." Popular Science 2021 Best of What's New Award: Recognized DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery as one of the year's top 100 breakthroughs that is paving the way for a better future.

WOOD Magazine 2022 Innovate Award: The annual WOOD Magazine Innovate Awards spotlight tools and products that demonstrate meaningful innovation that makes woodworking easier, safer, or more accurate. In both programs, the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery was recognized for its revolutionary design that utilizes flat, pouch battery cells delivering the lightest and most powerful compact battery from DEWALT1.

Customer Ratings & Reviews: 4.8 out of 5 stars

The average customer rating on DEWALT.com stands at 4.8/5 stars with one reviewer writing, "This battery is awesome! Compact, lighter and more power. It would be foolish not to purchase. I bought it to pair with my DCF850B (DEWALT Atomic Compact Series™ [20V MAX*] 1/4-In. Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Impact Driver) and let me tell you it's the perfect combo for tight spaces. The fact that I can use them with all my [20V MAX*] DEWALT products makes it even better. I will be purchasing more and I highly recommend them."

Content Creators Praise DEWALT POWERSTACK™ Batteries

Content creators covering the power tools industry are praising DEWALT POWERSTACK™ batteries and their innovative design and functionality. Several highly influential content creators have posted comments about DEWALT's latest product innovation. To hear more about the buzz DEWALT POWERSTACK™ is generating on social media, visit the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ highlight reel on Instagram.

"When it comes to power tool innovation, the opportunities are limitless for DEWALT," said Nicolaidis. "In DEWALT POWERSTACK™ batteries, we have set the standard for pouch cell battery technology in our industry, and we are just getting started. We will continue to deliver extreme power tool innovation that will truly revolutionize the jobsite of the future."

DEWALT POWERSTACK™ batteries will continue to be widely available with retail launches scheduled in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia for spring of 2022.

The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery is compatible with 250+ DEWALT 20V MAX* tools and chargers in the 20V MAX* system and is now available where DEWALT products are sold.

To learn more about the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 20V MAX* Compact Battery, please visit: www.dewalt.com/powerstack.

The DEWALT Legacy

Since 1924, DEWALT has been at the forefront of trailblazing technology, producing world-class products based on customer needs to get the job done. From the introduction of FLEXVOLT®, batteries, the world's first batteries that automatically change voltage when users change tools, to TOOL CONNECT™ software that manages inventory across global jobsites through Bluetooth® technology, DEWALT is committed to meeting the demands of professionals, and is proud to be the home of the DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery, THE NEXT DIMENSION IN POWER™.

