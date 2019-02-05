WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/DeWALT-Recalls-Drills-Due-to-Shock-Hazard

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 10, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.

Recall Summary

Name of Product: DEWALT DWD110 and DWD112 drills

Hazard: The drill's wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Consumer Contact:

DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET,Monday through Friday, emailat recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 122,000 (in addition, about 8,000 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves the DeWALT DWD110 and DWD112 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills. The drills are yellow with black accents and have a power cable connected at one end. Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an "X" after the date code it has already been inspected and is not affected. The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.

Product Name UPC DeWALT DWD110 885911037518 DeWALT DWD112 885911057319

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: The Home Depot, Lowe's and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70.

Manufacturer: DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Md.

Manufactured in: USA

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/68804r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-059

