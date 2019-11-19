DEWAR'S® Earns Top Industry Recognitions In 2019

Making history as the first woman to receive Master Blender of the Year by the IWC, Macleod's ground-breaking work includes assembling the new premium blended scotch series DEWAR'S Double Double – an homage to the brand's signature double-aging process utilized across the entire portfolio and innovating to create a landmark four-step ageing method or 'double-double-ageing'. One of the new expressions in the series, DEWAR'S Double Double 32-Year-Old, took first place as 'Best Blended Scotch Whisky over 20 Years Old' at the competition, where honors by medal were also awarded to DEWAR'S including:

DEWAR'S Double Double 32-Year-Old – Gold; First Place 'Best Blended Scotch Whisky over 20 Years Old'

DEWAR'S 25-Year-Old – Gold; Second Place 'Best Blended Scotch Whisky over 20 Years Old'

DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old – Silver; Third Place 'Best Blended Scotch Whisky over 18 Years Old'

DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old – Silver; First Place 'Best Blended Scotch Whisky over 15 Years Old'

DEWAR'S Double Double 21-Year-Old – Silver

DEWAR'S Double Double 27-Year-Old – Bronze; Third Place 'Best Blended Scotch Whisky over 20 Years Old'

DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old – Bronze

DEWAR'S White Label – Bronze

"At DEWAR'S we are focused on opportunities to not only contemporize our heritage and credentials, but also stretch the brand out of traditional scotch territories with new expressions that exceed expectations," notes Brian Cox, Vice President DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky North America. "To this end, we are privileged to have Stephanie and welcome her recognition. Her over 20-year career at DEWAR's has served as foundation to many of our award-winning blends and brand innovations that continue to cement DEWAR'S as a leader in the category."

"It is an honour to be named Master Blender of the Year and I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of our entire team who contributes to making DEWAR'S," awardee Stephanie Macleod says. "It is rewarding indeed to know our efforts are met with such appreciation, and I look forward to continuing the momentum with new and innovative ways to reach our trade and consumer communities."

In addition to launching the DEWAR'S Double Double series this year, the brand introduced DEWAR's Caribbean Smooth 8-Year-Old Rum Cask Finish Blended Scotch Whisky – the first blend in a new series of innovative cask finishes being released over the next few years with Macleod at the helm. DEWAR'S and Macleod have also recently pioneered new channels of consumer engagement, leading the first-ever livestream scotch tasting in partnership with Amazon UK and Germany.

ABOUT DEWAR'S SCOTCH WHISKY

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S White Label, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12 Year Old, DEWAR'S 15 Year Old, DEWAR'S 18 Year Old, the exclusive DEWAR'S Signature and most recently DEWAR'S Scratched Cask. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process. Pioneered by DEWAR'S in 1899, it involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. www.Dewars.com

