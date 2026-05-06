DEWETRON Inc. Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification with Perfect Score

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWETRON Inc., a leading provider of high-precision data acquisition and power analysis solutions, proudly announces that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 with a perfect score of 110/110. This achievement results in official Final Level 2 (C3PAO) certification and reinforces the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and data protection.

Precision measurement solutions for aerospace—powered by DEWETRON.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), is designed to enhance cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Level 2 certification confirms that DEWETRON meets all required controls for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and demonstrates the company's ability to securely support defense-related programs and partnerships.

This milestone further strengthens DEWETRON's position as a trusted partner for organizations operating in aerospace, defense, and other highly regulated industries where data integrity and security are critical.

"As threats become more advanced, CMMC helps ensure that organizations handling sensitive defense information operate with the right level of vigilance," said Christoph Wiedner, CEO of DEWETRON Group. "Our Level 2 certification reflects the practices we've long held in protecting our clients' information and supporting the programs that our nation depends on. It's a testament to the strength of our security culture and the dedication of the people behind it."

"CMMC exists to strengthen trust between every contractor contributing to the defense mission," stated Albon Redzepi, President of DEWETRON Inc. "For us, Level 2 certification is a validation of how we already operate—deliberately, securely, and with respect for the information our clients depend on. It assures our partners that their sensitive data is protected by a team that treats security as part of our identity, not just a requirement."

DEWETRON continues to deliver advanced data acquisition systems that empower engineers and organizations to capture, analyze, and act on critical data with confidence. With CMMC Level 2 certification, the company further demonstrates its readiness to support customers with secure, compliant, and high-performance measurement solutions.

About DEWETRON

DEWETRON is a global leader in data acquisition and test & measurement solutions, providing high-performance systems for industries including aerospace, automotive, energy, and industrial applications. Known for precision, flexibility, and innovation, DEWETRON empowers engineers and researchers worldwide to achieve "The Measurable Difference."

CONTACT: Gabriella Scott; [email protected]

SOURCE Dewetron, Inc.