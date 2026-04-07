From RHODE ISLAND to the Moon: DEWETRON supports Artemis II

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWETRON, Inc., a leading provider of high-precision data acquisition and power analysis systems, is proud to support the recent Artemis II mission-NASA's first crewed mission in its return to the Moon.

As part of this historic initiative led by NASA, DEWETRON technology is contributing to the testing and validation of critical systems, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and performance in one of the most advanced space missions to date.

DEWTRON Team at the Artemis II launch Artemis II, taking off from Kennedy Space Center.

Headquartered in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, DEWETRON develops cutting-edge measurement solutions used across aerospace, automotive, energy, and industrial applications. Its systems enable engineers to capture highly precise, synchronized data across multiple parameters—an essential capability in aerospace testing environments where performance and safety are paramount.

"Being part of Artemis II is an incredible milestone for our team," said President & Operations Officer, Albon Redzepi. "It highlights the role that high-performance measurement technology plays in advancing space exploration and reinforces our commitment to delivering 'The Measurable Difference' in even the most demanding applications."

The Artemis II mission represents a critical step in NASA's long-term vision for deep space exploration, including future missions to the Moon and Mars. Contributions from innovative companies like DEWETRON help ensure mission success by supporting rigorous testing and validation processes.

DEWETRON's involvement underscores Rhode Island's growing role in advanced technology and aerospace innovation, bringing global impact from a local footprint.

About DEWETRON, Inc.

DEWETRON is a global leader in data acquisition and power analysis systems, delivering high-performance solutions for test and measurement across multiple industries. Its modular hardware and intuitive OXYGEN software platform enable engineers to capture, analyze, and visualize data with precision and efficiency.

Media Contact:

Gabriella Scott Marketing

Specialist DEWETRON, Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (401) 203-6393

SOURCE Dewetron, Inc.