DEXIS ADVANCES DIGITAL DENTISTRY WITH ENHANCED LAB-TO-CLINIC WORKFLOW SOLUTIONS

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEXIS™, a global leader in digital diagnostic imaging and intraoral scanning solutions, today announced significant advancements to its lab-to-clinic workflow solutions during a week of key industry events in Chicago—including LMT Lab Day and Chicago Midwinter Meeting—reinforcing its focus on setting the standard for digital collaboration across dentistry. Committed to being the industry's most trusted and accessible partner, DEXIS is making collaboration easier through a software-first, platform-driven ecosystem. By prioritizing openness, integration, and deeper engagement with lab partners, DEXIS continues to build end-to-end workflows that simplify digital dentistry and elevate the standard of care. This is DEXIS stepping up the lab game at scale – bringing labs and clinics together on one open, cloud-first platform.

Introducing IS Connect Cloud for Labs

DEXIS™ announced advancements to its lab-to-clinic workflow solutions during a week of key industry events in Chicago.

At the center of this announcement is the launch of the new DEXIS IS Connect Cloud for Labs. This extensive update transitions the platform entirely to the cloud, providing labs with easier access and greater flexibility. The software features a brand-new responsive user interface designed for improved usability, delivering a seamless experience across devices. As a fully open platform, IS Connect Cloud enables effortless integrations with Lab Management Systems (LMS) and other essential software. Additional enhancements include support for multiple users per site, ideal for larger clinics, and IS Connect Cloud enables labs to add their specific service offerings directly to the platform. IS Connect Cloud is a foundational platform for lab‑to‑clinic collaboration, designed to make DEXIS the easiest ecosystem with which to integrate, deploy, and grow.

To further simplify partnerships and accelerate integration, DEXIS has introduced a new API within the platform. Designed to reduce development complexity and time, the API makes it easier for labs and partners to integrate with DEXIS solutions. The impact is already clear: industry partner Amann Girrbach successfully integrated their systems faster than anticipated, demonstrating efficiency, scalability and robustness of the new platform.

"Labs are essential to delivering outstanding patient care, and we want every interaction with DEXIS to feel seamless," shares Robert Befidi, President of DEXIS. "These enhancements and integrations are focused on removing friction—making it easier for labs to connect with clinics, and for clinics to trust the workflow behind every case. By strengthening our cloud platform and expanding our integrations across the industry, we're empowering labs to work the way they want, with the tools they choose, so they can stay focused on what matters most: creating exceptional outcomes for patients."

Expanded Integrations for IS Connect Cloud

In addition to these technology advancements, DEXIS continues to expand its ecosystem through deeper collaborations with leading industry players. These expanded integrations across the DEXIS software portfolio are designed to deliver greater value and flexibility for customers, ensuring DEXIS solutions remain at the forefront of digital dentistry. These partners expand choice on the DEXIS platform, so labs can work with the tools they prefer while staying connected to every clinic. New integrations include:

Amann Girrbach – The integration enables faster, more efficient data exchange between clinics and labs, simplifying digital case collaboration and accelerating end-to-end workflows.

exocad – The expanded integration strengthens connectivity between scanning, design, and production, helping labs and clinics move seamlessly from capture to fabrication with greater speed and consistency.

Labtrac – Through the integration with Labtrac, DEXIS connects clinical data with lab management operations, improving case tracking, communication, and workflow efficiency for lab teams.

Professionals attending LMT Lab Day (booth B-58 in East Exhibit Hall) and Chicago Midwinter (booth 1619) in Chicago, February 19-21, are invited to visit the DEXIS booth to learn more about these lab-to-clinic workflow advancements. To learn more about how DEXIS is shaping digital dentistry, visit DEXIS.com.

About DEXIS

DEXIS, part of the Envista family of brands, is a global leader in dental imaging, uniting the industry's most trusted brands across 2D and 3D imaging, intraoral scanning, and diagnostic software within a single, connected, AI-powered ecosystem. Our innovative and award-winning technologies are designed with smart simplicity to streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic precision, increase productivity, and support better patient outcomes. By unifying imaging and diagnostic tools under one brand, DEXIS empowers dental professionals to diagnose with greater confidence and deliver more efficient care with one connected ecosystem - built on choice. To learn more, visit DEXIS.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

