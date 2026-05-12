DexKo Global acquires Carsten Stäbler GmbH

NOVI, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc. ("DexKo"), a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, accessories, and hydraulic components, announces that its business unit AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group ("AL-KO VT") has acquired Carsten Stäbler GmbH.

Strengthening the service network: Carsten Stäbler GmbH becomes part of AL-KO VT's growing European customer center network

Carsten Stäbler GmbH at its Waghäusel site

Carsten Stäbler GmbH, based in Waghäusel, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, is a well-established specialist in retrofitting suspension optimizations, vehicle upratings, hydraulic leveling systems, trailer hitches, as well as carrier and gas tank systems. The company is particularly renowned for its expertise in motorhome retrofitting.

As part of the acquisition by AL-KO VT, Carsten Stäbler GmbH will now join AL-KO VT's expanding European customer center network. Carsten Stäbler will remain with the company and, together with his experienced team, will support and drive the next phases of development.

Strategic expansion: European network grows to ten locations

The Waghäusel site will be developed into a full AL-KO VT Customer Center – a strategic step that expands the network to a total of ten locations across Europe. The goal is to further enhance expertise, accessibility, and service quality, ensuring a seamless customer experience across borders.

"With this new customer center, we are strengthening our presence in Germany and creating even closer proximity to our customers. They will benefit from the many years of experience of Carsten Stäbler's team as well as from the expertise contributed by AL-KO VT," said Fred Bentley, President and CEO of DexKo.

Harald Hiller, President and CEO of AL-KO VT, emphasized the strategic fit: "The integration of Carsten Stäbler GmbH is an important step within our European growth strategy. We are continuously expanding our accessories and service network to provide customers across Europe with a reliable, modern, and high-performance service experience."

AL-KO VT already operates customer centers in Italy, France, Austria, the Benelux countries, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and at three locations in Germany.

"My company continues its journey – now with even greater strength by its side"

For owner Carsten Stäbler, the transition is a deliberate decision: "I wanted to place my life's work in the hands of people I trust – and with whom I have built a strong and long-standing partnership over many years. My team and I will actively shape the transition. The focus will remain on our customers' needs as well as on a respectful and collaborative partnership – which makes this step particularly meaningful for all of us.'"

Press Contact:

AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group

Jörn von Ahlen

Ichenhauser Straße

14 D-89359 Kötz

[email protected]

www.alko-tech.com

The AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group is a fast-growing global technology group and a business unit of DexKo Global. With high-quality chassis and suspension components for trailers, recreational and commercial vehicles, as well as construction and agricultural vehicles, the group stands for functionality, comfort, and innovative strength, thereby ensuring greater driving safety. Founded in 1931, the group employs around 3,000 people at more than 40 locations worldwide. More at www.alko-tech.com

DexKo Global is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality running gear technology and chassis assemblies, as well as accessories and hydraulic brake components. DexKo Global was formed in 2016 through the merger of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. The company is headquartered in Novi, Michigan, USA, and employs around 6,000 people at more than 100 production facilities and distribution centers. More at www.dexko.com

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.