DexKo Global Announces COO Ed Meador's Retirement Effective End of May

NOVI, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc. announces that Chief Operating Officer, Ed Meador, will retire from his role effective at the end of May. Meador has been instrumental in building the company into a global leader. He has played a key role in establishing the company's operational excellence, leading the exceptional improvement in safety, and guiding its growth since inception.

Ed Meador, retiring COO

"Ed has been an essential partner in building DexKo from the very beginning," said CEO Fred Bentley. "His leadership and contributions have helped shape the company we are today, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

Following his retirement, Meador will remain engaged with the company in an advisory capacity for a period of time to support ongoing business continuity and transition.

DexKo does not plan to fill the Chief Operating Officer position and will distribute responsibilities accordingly.

Please send inquiries to:

2900 Industrial Parkway East Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing Elkhart, Indiana 46515 [email protected] Phone: 574.295.7888 Phone: 574.296.7228

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer and specialty distributor of highly-engineered solutions critical to the safety and performance of towable applications. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of DEXTER and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs approximately 7,000 associates with 50 production facilities and 70 specialty distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.