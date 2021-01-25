DexProtector Certified by EMVCo to Secure the Growing World of Mobile Payment Apps

LONDON, Jan.25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Licel announced today that their product, DexProtector , has become the first software protection tool to be certified by EMVCo.

A global technical body, EMVCo helps card-based payment products from across the globe to work together seamlessly and securely. It is collectively owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa. In a world where software-based mobile payments (SBMP) are quickly becoming the norm, EMVCo plays an influential role in establishing Security Evaluation Processes for businesses in this area to follow.

Licel's DexProtector protects payment applications across the globe. EMVCo certified solution.

Licel sees SBMPs as the future of payments. And, as CEO Ivan Kinash explains, both Licel and EMVCo understand how important trust is for developers of critical applications.

"Mobile payment solution vendors see their app as their most crucial asset. That's why having confidence in the security of apps after deployment is so important. Providing this confidence was our main goal when we set out to achieve the EMVCo Certificate of Evaluation for DexProtector about six months ago. We saw it as a peace of mind enabler for our current and future clients around the world. It's a way of letting them know they can rely on DexProtector to keep their sensitive assets and data safe."

DexProtector offers instant protection for iOS and Android apps from static and dynamic attacks. What sets it apart from other app protection products is its ability to sit between the operating system and the application itself. This allows it to control everything that happens both inside the app and around it. Its environment checks can spot rooted devices, debuggers, emulators, hooking attempts, and signs of tampering.

In a zero-trust world where hackers have proven adept at exploiting the wider anxieties brought about by covid-19, this robust protection is set to be vital in 2021 and beyond.

As part of the evaluation process, DexProtector was subjected to an exhaustive test by Applus+ - a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification. Among other things, they studied DexProtector's source code before submitting their evaluation report to EMVCo.

"The new EMVCo Security Evaluation Process for mobile security software tools is a key step to ensure that payment apps have a secure environment against the latest cyber-attacks" says Josepmaria Roca, Director of IT Labs at Applus+ Laboratories. "We were proud to collaborate with DexProtector in evaluating one of the first tools to achieve EMVCo certification."

DexProtector received the EMVCo Certificate of Evaluation for obfuscation, root detection, tamper detection, anti-emulation, and anti-instrumentation.

About Licel

A global leader in app protection, Licel provides security for Android, iOS and Java-based applications. Their products defend against bad actors, allowing end users to enjoy apps without worry.

Find out more about their product, DexProtector .

About EMVCo

EMVCo facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions.

Find out more about EMVCo .

About Applus+

Applus+ is a global leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector. Its IT laboratories specialize in providing security and functional evaluations for IT products and secure technologies.

Find out more about Applus+ Laboratories.

For media enquiries, please contact Tom Cross at +1.650.488.8366 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Licel

Related Links

https://licelus.com

