DexProtector's iOS Certification a Timely Boost for the Security of Mobile Applications

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Licel announced today that its product, DexProtector, has been certified to secure iOS payment apps. This makes it the first software protection tool to achieve full-scope certification - for both Android and iOS.

The issuer of the accreditation is EMVCo. A global technical body, it is collectively owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa. EMVCo plays a vital role in setting Security Evaluation Processes for companies with software-based mobile payment (SBMP) solutions.

Licel achieves EMVCo's approval for the use of their software protection tool, DexProtector, for applications on the iOS platform. This makes DexProtector the only full scope mobile application protection tool that has met the EMVCo SBMP Security Evaluation. Licel's mobile protection tool empowers Android and iOS applications with robust integrity control, environment checks, RASP, communication hardening, obfuscation and encryption.

These security processes and regulations help explain why DexProtector's full-scope certification is so important. Most mobile payment providers will develop an app for each of the two big ecosystems. So, the certification provides peace of mind that an app will be protected against cyber attacks whichever platform it runs on. And this in turn means it has a much greater chance of being approved by payment systems like Visa and Mastercard. Not to mention by hardware vendors such as Apple themselves.

We're living in a world where the security of mobile applications is under threat like never before. And that makes full-scope protection even more crucial, as Licel CTO Mikhail Dudarev explains:

"DexProtector being certified to secure both Android and iOS payment apps empowers our customers. First, it means they can prove their app stands up against threats such as reverse engineering, man-in-the-middle attacks, malware attacks, and IP theft. And second, it means they can develop apps across ecosystems and plan for the future with confidence."

The security that EMVCo SBMP-approved solutions like DexProtector provides might lead to more freedom and flexibility in the future. One example is opening up access to the NFC subsystem to third-parties. That way they could deliver their SoftPoS solutions on the iOS platform, too.

Applus+, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification put DexProtector's security to the test once again. They passed their evaluation report to EMVCo only after studying DexProtector's source code in detail.

"Having a secure environment to protect against sophisticated cyber-attacks is vital''' says Josepmaria Roca, Director of IT Labs at Applus+ Laboratories. "Especially for software-based mobile payment apps. We are proud to have played a role in helping DexProtector become the first security tool to achieve EMVCo approval for iOS."

Licel provides a suite of leading app security products for Android, iOS, and Java.

EMVCo facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions.

Applus is a worldwide leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector.

