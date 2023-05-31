Dextrose Markets: Anhydrous, Monohydrate, Solid, Liquid - Global Forecast to 2027

31 May, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dextrose Market by Type (Anhydrous, Monohydrate), Form (Solid, and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Paper & Pulp Products, Agricultural Products), Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Dextrose is estimated at USD 5.9 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2027.
Dextrose is a simple sugar that is the D-isomer of glucose derived from corn. Dextrose is commonly used as a sweetener in food & beverages, and it serves to extend the shelf-life of food products. Dextrose is used as a sugar substitute in many products, but it also has many functionalities besides just being a sweetener.
The use of Dextrose as a preservative, sweetener, binder, humectant and thickening agent contributes to market growth. Its numerous applications in various fast-growing markets such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and more, gives the dextrose industry more potential for growth.
The anhydrous type dominated the dextrose market and is projected to have the fastest market growth during the forecast period.
It is a crystallized form of Dextrose with a longer shelf life that contains D-glucose crystallized with no water molecule. Companies produce more of this type of Dextrose because it contains no water molecules and consequently, its shelf life is extended. As a result, the demand for Dextrose anhydrous can be raised, resulting in the fastest market growth.
The food & beverage segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Dextrose market.
Dextrose is commonly found in packaged foods due to its widespread availability. Its primary application in food is as a sweetener, particularly in baked goods.
Dextrose, in addition to sweetening food, may help neutralize food that is otherwise very spicy or salty. Furthermore, Dextrose is entirely compatible with high-intensity sweeteners. They also serve many other functions as an ingredient compared to other sugars in the market.
The solid form of the by Dextrose is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Dextrose market over the forecast period.
The solid form of Dextrose is likely to hold the maximum share in the market owing to its convenient storage and transportation ease. The rising awareness with reference to storage and handling problems of syrup is one of the major factors driving the demand for the solid form of Dextrose.
Premium Insights
- Increased Consumption of Dextrose in Food & Beverages Segment to Drive Market Growth
- Indonesia Accounted for the Largest Share while Food & Beverages Dominated in Terms of Application in 2021
- Thailand to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific Dominated Dextrose Market Across All Applications in 2022
- Solid Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2027
- Food & Beverages Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2027
- Anhydrous Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2027
Market Overview
Macroeconomic Indicators
- Increasing Diabetic Population
- Rising Demand for Convenience Food
Drivers
- Increasing Usage of Dextrose in Functional Beverages and Health Drinks
- Health-Conscious Consumers Reducing Sugar Content in Their Diets
Restraints
- Growth in Demand for Gums as Alternative to Dextrose
Opportunities
- Potential Alternative Sources of Dextrose
Challenges
- Fluctuating Costs of Raw Materials
- Alternative Uses of Corn in the Ethanol Industry
Industry Trends
- Value Chain Analysis
- Research & Development
- Sourcing of Raw Materials
- Production and Processing
- Distribution, Marketing, and Sales
Technology Analysis
- Physical Methods
- Chemical Methods
- Enzymatic Methods
Pricing Analysis
Patent Analysis
Market Map
- Demand Side
- Supply Side
Trade Scenario
- Corn Starch
- Wheat Starch
Case Study Analysis
- Ion Exchange (I) Ltd.: Indion 225H & Indion 860 S for Starch Industry
- Tate & Lyle: Sweeteners Helped in Low-Sugar Jelly Confectionery Production
Company Profiles
Key Companies
- Cargill Incorporated
- Adm
- Ingredion
- Agrana
- Tate & Lyle
- Roquette Freres
- Avebe Group
- Tereos
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
- Belgosuc Nv
- Fooding Group Limited
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Grain Processing Corporation
- Uniglad Ingredients UK Ltd.
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited
Other Players (SMEs/Startups)
- Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
- Now Foods
- Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.
- Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH
- Penta Manufacturing Company
- RAM Shree Chemicals
- Bangye Inc.
- Bonroy International Ltd.
- Silverline Chemicals
- Qingyuan Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xd8et
