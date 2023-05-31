Dextrose Markets: Anhydrous, Monohydrate, Solid, Liquid - Global Forecast to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 May, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dextrose Market by Type (Anhydrous, Monohydrate), Form (Solid, and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Paper & Pulp Products, Agricultural Products), Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Dextrose is estimated at USD 5.9 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2027.

Dextrose is a simple sugar that is the D-isomer of glucose derived from corn. Dextrose is commonly used as a sweetener in food & beverages, and it serves to extend the shelf-life of food products. Dextrose is used as a sugar substitute in many products, but it also has many functionalities besides just being a sweetener.

The use of Dextrose as a preservative, sweetener, binder, humectant and thickening agent contributes to market growth. Its numerous applications in various fast-growing markets such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and more, gives the dextrose industry more potential for growth.

The anhydrous type dominated the dextrose market and is projected to have the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

It is a crystallized form of Dextrose with a longer shelf life that contains D-glucose crystallized with no water molecule. Companies produce more of this type of Dextrose because it contains no water molecules and consequently, its shelf life is extended. As a result, the demand for Dextrose anhydrous can be raised, resulting in the fastest market growth.

The food & beverage segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Dextrose market.

Dextrose is commonly found in packaged foods due to its widespread availability. Its primary application in food is as a sweetener, particularly in baked goods.

Dextrose, in addition to sweetening food, may help neutralize food that is otherwise very spicy or salty. Furthermore, Dextrose is entirely compatible with high-intensity sweeteners. They also serve many other functions as an ingredient compared to other sugars in the market.

The solid form of the by Dextrose is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Dextrose market over the forecast period.

The solid form of Dextrose is likely to hold the maximum share in the market owing to its convenient storage and transportation ease. The rising awareness with reference to storage and handling problems of syrup is one of the major factors driving the demand for the solid form of Dextrose.

Premium Insights

  • Increased Consumption of Dextrose in Food & Beverages Segment to Drive Market Growth
  • Indonesia Accounted for the Largest Share while Food & Beverages Dominated in Terms of Application in 2021
  • Thailand to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
  • Asia-Pacific Dominated Dextrose Market Across All Applications in 2022
  • Solid Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2027
  • Food & Beverages Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2027
  • Anhydrous Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2027

Market Overview

Macroeconomic Indicators

  • Increasing Diabetic Population
  • Rising Demand for Convenience Food

Drivers

  • Increasing Usage of Dextrose in Functional Beverages and Health Drinks
  • Health-Conscious Consumers Reducing Sugar Content in Their Diets

Restraints

  • Growth in Demand for Gums as Alternative to Dextrose

Opportunities

  • Potential Alternative Sources of Dextrose

Challenges

  • Fluctuating Costs of Raw Materials
  • Alternative Uses of Corn in the Ethanol Industry

Industry Trends

  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Research & Development
  • Sourcing of Raw Materials
  • Production and Processing
  • Distribution, Marketing, and Sales

Technology Analysis

  • Physical Methods
  • Chemical Methods
  • Enzymatic Methods

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

Market Map

  • Demand Side
  • Supply Side

Trade Scenario

  • Corn Starch
  • Wheat Starch

Case Study Analysis

  • Ion Exchange (I) Ltd.: Indion 225H & Indion 860 S for Starch Industry
  • Tate & Lyle: Sweeteners Helped in Low-Sugar Jelly Confectionery Production

Company Profiles

Key Companies

  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Adm
  • Ingredion
  • Agrana
  • Tate & Lyle
  • Roquette Freres
  • Avebe Group
  • Tereos
  • Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
  • Belgosuc Nv
  • Fooding Group Limited
  • Foodchem International Corporation
  • Grain Processing Corporation
  • Uniglad Ingredients UK Ltd.
  • Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

Other Players (SMEs/Startups)

  • Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
  • Now Foods
  • Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.
  • Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH
  • Penta Manufacturing Company
  • RAM Shree Chemicals
  • Bangye Inc.
  • Bonroy International Ltd.
  • Silverline Chemicals
  • Qingyuan Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xd8et

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India Solid Waste Management Vehicles Market Report 2023: Increasing Environmental Awareness and Government Initiatives Bodes Well for the Sector

Global Router Market Report 2023: Rising Demand For Cloud Services Bolsters Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.