Dextrose Markets: Anhydrous, Monohydrate, Solid, Liquid - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dextrose Market by Type (Anhydrous, Monohydrate), Form (Solid, and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Paper & Pulp Products, Agricultural Products), Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Dextrose is estimated at USD 5.9 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2027.

Dextrose is a simple sugar that is the D-isomer of glucose derived from corn. Dextrose is commonly used as a sweetener in food & beverages, and it serves to extend the shelf-life of food products. Dextrose is used as a sugar substitute in many products, but it also has many functionalities besides just being a sweetener.

The use of Dextrose as a preservative, sweetener, binder, humectant and thickening agent contributes to market growth. Its numerous applications in various fast-growing markets such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and more, gives the dextrose industry more potential for growth.

The anhydrous type dominated the dextrose market and is projected to have the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

It is a crystallized form of Dextrose with a longer shelf life that contains D-glucose crystallized with no water molecule. Companies produce more of this type of Dextrose because it contains no water molecules and consequently, its shelf life is extended. As a result, the demand for Dextrose anhydrous can be raised, resulting in the fastest market growth.

The food & beverage segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Dextrose market.

Dextrose is commonly found in packaged foods due to its widespread availability. Its primary application in food is as a sweetener, particularly in baked goods.

Dextrose, in addition to sweetening food, may help neutralize food that is otherwise very spicy or salty. Furthermore, Dextrose is entirely compatible with high-intensity sweeteners. They also serve many other functions as an ingredient compared to other sugars in the market.

The solid form of the by Dextrose is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Dextrose market over the forecast period.

The solid form of Dextrose is likely to hold the maximum share in the market owing to its convenient storage and transportation ease. The rising awareness with reference to storage and handling problems of syrup is one of the major factors driving the demand for the solid form of Dextrose.

Premium Insights

Increased Consumption of Dextrose in Food & Beverages Segment to Drive Market Growth

Indonesia Accounted for the Largest Share while Food & Beverages Dominated in Terms of Application in 2021

Thailand to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific Dominated Dextrose Market Across All Applications in 2022

Solid Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2027

Food & Beverages Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2027

Anhydrous Segment to Account for Larger Share by 2027

Market Overview

Macroeconomic Indicators

Increasing Diabetic Population

Rising Demand for Convenience Food

Drivers

Increasing Usage of Dextrose in Functional Beverages and Health Drinks

Health-Conscious Consumers Reducing Sugar Content in Their Diets

Restraints

Growth in Demand for Gums as Alternative to Dextrose

Opportunities

Potential Alternative Sources of Dextrose

Challenges

Fluctuating Costs of Raw Materials

Alternative Uses of Corn in the Ethanol Industry

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Research & Development

Sourcing of Raw Materials

Production and Processing

Distribution, Marketing, and Sales

Technology Analysis

Physical Methods

Chemical Methods

Enzymatic Methods

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

Market Map

Demand Side

Supply Side

Trade Scenario

Corn Starch

Wheat Starch

Case Study Analysis

Ion Exchange (I) Ltd.: Indion 225H & Indion 860 S for Starch Industry

Tate & Lyle: Sweeteners Helped in Low-Sugar Jelly Confectionery Production

Company Profiles

Key Companies

Cargill Incorporated

Adm

Ingredion

Agrana

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Freres

Avebe Group

Tereos

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Belgosuc Nv

Fooding Group Limited

Foodchem International Corporation

Grain Processing Corporation

Uniglad Ingredients UK Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

Other Players (SMEs/Startups)

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Now Foods

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd.

& Chemicals Ltd. Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH

Penta Manufacturing Company

RAM Shree Chemicals

Bangye Inc.

Bonroy International Ltd.

Silverline Chemicals

Qingyuan Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

