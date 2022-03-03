D.F. King Named Top Information Agent In 2021 Liability Management Rankings By Prospect News

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D.F. King & Co., Inc., an Equiniti company, today announces their recent ranking as the number one information agent for both U.S. and global markets by Prospect News's 2021 Liability Management Rankings. D.F. King took top honors with 285 transactions with a value of $204 billion representing a 55.4% market share. Additionally, D.F. King handled 368 global transactions with a value of $234 billion and a 44.2% market share.

D.F. King was ranked first in 2020 as information agent for all issuers globally with 311 transactions with a value of $218 billion representing a 35.8% market share. This increased performance and volume is a result of the depth and experience of our strategic advisory team and our investment in quality service, technology and infrastructure. This has led to the company attaining the number one position in the industry in both deal volume and size of deal on a national and global level.

"At D.F. King, our core focus is on providing successful outcomes for our clients and advisors, and we are incredibly thankful for their trust in us with these important transactions," said Kristian Klein, Senior Managing Director at D.F. King. "We are honored to be the leading player in the industry and proud to demonstrate our dedication to quality service offerings and execution at the highest level."

D.F. King utilizes an elaborate proprietary database and analytical capabilities as well as a team of experts for the best situational analyses designed to position our clients for success. D.F. King offers a full suite of consulting, proxy solicitation and information agent solutions to deliver favorable outcomes and positive momentum in a time where shareholder pressure and the corporate governance landscape can present complex challenges to corporate boards.

About D.F. King: At D.F. King, an Equiniti company, we leverage our unique depth and diversity of experience to deliver high-level advisory services, custom reporting, securityholder outreach programs and educational strategies to each client. D.F. King provides high-level advisory services in contested solicitations and proactive solutions for all corporate governance needs. Services include proxy solicitation; shareholder profile analysis; proxy advisory firm consulting; M&A / information agent services to equity and debt markets; corporate governance and executive compensation consulting; and call center services.

About AST: AST, an Equiniti company, is a leading provider of ownership data management and analytics to public and private companies as well as mutual funds. We offer a comprehensive product set, including transfer agency services, employee stock plan administration services, proxy solicitation and advisory services, private company solutions, and bankruptcy claims administration services. AST affiliates include, D.F. King and Co., Inc., AST Private Company Solutions, Inc., and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc. Learn more at www.astfinancial.com.

SOURCE AST