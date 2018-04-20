DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Common Stock And Warrants To Commence Trading Separately On April 20, 2018

The units were initially offered by DFB Healthcare in an underwritten offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as joint book runners for the offering and Leerink Partners acted as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 27, 2017.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC on February 15, 2018. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The registration statement can be obtained at www.sec.gov.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone toll-free at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836 (Tel: (800) 503-4611; Email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com), and from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 800-808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Information concerning risks and uncertainties can be found in DFB Healthcare's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of DFB Healthcare's prospectus. DFB Healthcare expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in DFB Healthcare's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

