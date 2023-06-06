DFI Integrates Intel Virtualization Technology into Embedded Solutions, Accelerating Workload Consolidation

News provided by

DFI Inc.

06 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

TAIPEI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI is devoted to developing AI edge computing products. Embedded solutions effectively reduce basic equipment and utilize more existing resources; furthermore, they also provide a highly flexible and scalable platform to meet the needs of various workloads, facilitating the integration of different devices and simplifying the architecture. DFI has taken the lead in jointly integrating ultra-compact embedded products, and Intel display chip processors to promote iGPU (Integrated Graphics) SR-IOV virtualization technology and commercialize modules.

Continue Reading

With the current Software-Defined AIoT trend, hardware-supported virtualization technology is essential in the application environment. DFI products ranging from the industrial grade motherboard, ADS310, equipped with 12th generation Intel CPU, to the EC70A-TGU system and tablets, leverage virtualization technology to integrate and set up multiple virtual platform spaces. In addition to optimizing operations, it saves the cost of connecting data to the cloud and improves yield and efficiency.

DFI President Alexander Su said, "Benefiting from Intel's technology and the support of SR-IOV architecture, the hardware can execute different operating systems through a single CPU and integrate large amounts of shared data. Due to substantial improvement in drawing performance within a virtual environment, features such as color recognition, measurements, and appearance flaw detection have increased in speed."

Intel believes that cost considerations are a vital concern in industrial automation. DFI's hardware can support SR-IOV virtualization technology. Through workload consolidation, it can improve cost efficiency, resolve the long term problem of graphics computing performance, and fulfill the needs of large-scale deployments in application fields.

DFI's ECI and EIAMR products have been tested by Intel's ESDQ, and DFI and Intel have released a technical white paper. Through working closely with Intel, DFI continues to assist and optimize the development of various services in IoT applications, accelerating the realization of Software-Defined IoT.

Smart poles and smart retail are also gradually moving toward the trend of workload integration. Smart Poles can identify pedestrian behavior with roadside and vehicle equipment and synchronize the data to the smart poles. Many devices can also execute high-performance AI edge computing and speed up people flow detection, people counting, monitoring, etc. Regarding smart retail, identification systems can be implemented to determine consumer age and gender to understand customers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dfi.com/, LinkedIn or contact us.

Media Contact

Melanie Ho [email protected]

Iris Chou [email protected]

SOURCE DFI Inc.

Also from this source

DFI Presents in-Vehicle T-Box with Cybersecurity Solution VC900-M8M, Creates New Smart Fleet Management Applications

DFI Exhibits 5G Smart Pole at Computex, Integrating AI Computing to Greatly Improve Urban Efficiency

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.