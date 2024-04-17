DFI Presents Next-Gen Embedded Computing Solutions at Japan IT Week 2024

DFI introduces AI-driven computing innovations and collaborative applications such as the Self-Service Kiosk and Windows on Arm

TAIPEI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, announced its debut participation at Japan IT Week 2024 post-pandemic with an expanded booth revolving around the Self-Service Kiosk and Windows on Arm (WoA), presenting opportunities for integration into Japan's unmanned services sector. The event also introduced DFI's latest product lines that cater to diverse industrial applications such as, in-vehicle, and factory automation, and AMR fortified with advanced AI capabilities.

Japan IT Week is a renowned embedded exhibition in Asia that serves as the perfect platform for DFI in the Japanese market. The self-service technology market is expected to reach USD 72.6 billion by 2030. In line with industry trends, DFI emphasized products that echo the demand for AI-based solutions at the exhibition. Two key highlights included:

Self-Service Kiosk: Featuring x86 architecture design, DFI's Retail Kiosk enhances user experiences by facilitating the integration of future hardware and software functions. The 13th generation Intel® Core™ i9-13900TE processor and Intel® Arc™ A380 GPU delivers unmatched processing power and AI-computing performance. DFI's Workload Consolidation platform enables the simultaneous operation of multiple operating systems with just one Intel CPU. Moreover, DFI partners with Partner Tech Corporation to enhance the user interface and customer service experience through large language model (LLM) AI.

WoA: DFI's WoA blue ocean strategy emphasizes high power efficiency and enhanced user experience, demonstrating its adaptability for self-service terminals and automation. DFI's product lineup consists of WoA-powered machines that converge AI and industrial computing and accelerate the development of Windows applications for Arm-based computers.

DFI's presence at Japan IT Week also included its latest AI-driven innovations across three major product lines. The COM Express Compact MTH968 is the first product integrated with an NPU, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of AI with industrial PCs. DFI's embedded system EC700-ADN is compatible with the Hailo-8 module for enhanced AI computing, and the AI Inference System EC180-CS is equipped with a GPU MXM module that supports up to 60W for strengthened AI capabilities.

