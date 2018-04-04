DFI, Now Joining Qisda - a Top 100 Global Tech Leader, Serves You Better than Ever

To strengthen our competence and provide customers with higher added values, DFI has joined Qisda/ BenQ Group at the end of 2017 to take technology, supply chain management, and manufacturing productivity to a new level. By leveraging the diverse range of resources within Qisda/BenQ Group, we're offering more extensive embedded computing products with advanced services that cover LCD in-house integration, PCB & system assembling, measurement lab, and enclosure capability. Furthermore, we provide flexible small volume production with high variety to large scale and cost-efficient production. DFI also provides more comprehensive solutions including factory automation, digital healthcare, smart energy, and IoT related applications for future businesses.

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including factory automation, medical, gaming, transportation, smart energy, defense, and intelligent retail. For more information, please visit https://www.dfi.com/.

About Qisda

Qisda/BenQ Group consists of 20+ companies of various scales and possesses over 10,000 employees all over the world. These companies are involved in a wide range of sectors and expertise that includes displays, solar energy, fine chemicals and advanced materials, LED lighting, IC design, precision components, and system products. For more information, please visit http://www.qisda.com/.

