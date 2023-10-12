DFIN Announces Tailored Shareholder Reports Readiness

News provided by

Donnelley Financial LLC

12 Oct, 2023, 17:03 ET

Product release provides DFIN's ArcReporting clients with a head start on complying with the Tailored Shareholder Reports regulation

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --DFIN, a leading risk and compliance company, today launched the first iteration of its SaaS offering, enabling investment company clients to begin onboarding and producing Tailored Shareholder Reports ("TSR").  The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted the regulation as part of its continued effort to modernize and simplify shareholder communication.  It requires significant changes to both the content and the presentation of information to create standardized and visually engaging shareholder reports. 

"Unlike fact sheets, TSRs are financial reports that will have a significant impact on investment companies," said DFIN's Chief Product Officer, Floyd Strimling. "Compliance with the regulation will require data management with audit capabilities, iXBRL tagging, and end-to-end processing that includes filing, webhosting and distribution. As a market leader, we are uniquely positioned to offer the best-in-class solution to meet the new rule requirements."

The three main elements of our product release, which are available to ArcReporting clients, include straight-through processing between the financial report and TSR, dynamic templates and dashboard-driven process controls.

  • Integrated data flow within ArcReporting eliminates the need for post-production reconciliation and guarantees consistency with the fund's financial results at a share class level.
  • The pre-designed template structure dynamically adjusts to our clients' specific content needs, accelerating implementations. Adaptable templates satisfy branding requirements by offering dozens of flexible formatting options.
  • The dashboard updates in real time, displaying the status of multiple steps within the production cycle. Clients can generate, download, and approve TSR financial report data in bulk.

"This initial product release helps our clients begin to prepare to meet the compliance requirements of a very complex regulation. Our TSR solution is built with an increased focus on automation. Which, combined with our expertise in financial reporting, will provide an answer for all aspects of the regulation," said Eric Johnson, President of DFIN Global Investment Companies.

The new TSR solution is available to clients of ArcReporting, DFIN's industry-leading financial reporting product.  As part of the Arc Suite platform, ArcReporting provides a robust set of functions designed to boost productivity, enhance audit trails, minimize handoffs, and mitigate risk when producing financial statements. 

About DFIN

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com, or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or LinkedIn.

###

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC

