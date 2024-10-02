DFIN NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF AMERICA'S MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2024

DFIN Ranked as #60 Among 200 American Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFIN (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced that it was ranked #60 by Newsweek Magazine in the annual America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI). This year, the list has expanded to the Top 200, reflecting companies' growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces that employees love.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"As we continue our transformational effort, we want to create an environment where employees are motivated and engaged to deliver their best work every day to help our clients, shareholders, and one another succeed," said Dan Leib, DFIN CEO.

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper says, "It's inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected. We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow."

For the full list of the 2024 America's Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-2024

Methodology

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

About DFIN

DFIN is a leading global provider of innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our customers' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com, or you can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @DFINSolutions or LinkedIn.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC