DFIN Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) (the "Company" or "DFIN") today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



First-quarter 2024 First-quarter 2023 $ Change % Change Net Sales $203.4 million $198.6 million $4.8 million 2.4 % Net Earnings $33.3 million $15.8 million $17.5 million 110.8 % Adjusted EBITDA(a) $55.2 million $42.4 million $12.8 million 30.2 % Operating Cash Flow (b) ($27.9 million) ($51.5 million) $23.6 million 45.8 % Free Cash Flow (a) ($40.2 million) ($62.1 million) $21.9 million 35.3 %

Highlights for the first quarter of 2024:

Total net sales of $203.4 million , an increase of 2.4%, or 2.8% on an organic basis (a) , from the first quarter of 2023, driven by growth in software solutions and tech-enabled services, partially offset by lower print and distribution net sales.

, an increase of 2.4%, or 2.8% on an organic basis , from the first quarter of 2023, driven by growth in software solutions and tech-enabled services, partially offset by lower print and distribution net sales. Record quarterly software solutions net sales of $80.3 million , an increase of 14.6%, or 16.0% on an organic basis (a) , from the first quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 39.5% of total net sales, up from 35.3% in the first quarter of 2023.

, an increase of 14.6%, or 16.0% on an organic basis , from the first quarter of 2023; Software solutions net sales accounted for 39.5% of total net sales, up from 35.3% in the first quarter of 2023. Net earnings of $33.3 million , or $1.09 per diluted share, as compared to $15.8 million , or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $55.2 million , up $12.8 million , or 30.2%, from the first quarter of 2023; Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) of 27.1%, up approximately 580 basis points from the first quarter of 2023.

, up , or 30.2%, from the first quarter of 2023; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.1%, up approximately 580 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Operating Cash Flow improvement of $23.6 million and Free Cash Flow improvement of $21.9 million from the first quarter of 2023.

and Free Cash Flow improvement of from the first quarter of 2023. Gross leverage (a) of 0.9x and net leverage (a) of 0.7x as of March 31, 2024 .

of 0.9x and net leverage of 0.7x as of . During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 139,893 shares for approximately $8.8 million at an average price of $62.61 per share. As of March 31, 2024 , the remaining share repurchase authorization was $141.2 million .

(a) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, organic net sales, gross leverage and net leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items noted in the reconciliation tables below. The tables below provide reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (b) Defined as net cash used in operating activities

"We are pleased with the continued momentum in our performance during the first quarter, including consolidated net sales growth and an improved sales mix, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion compared to the first quarter of 2023. Software solutions net sales increased 16.0% on an organic basis versus the first quarter of 2023, driven by the performance of Venue, our virtual dataroom product, which grew approximately 43%. The growth in software solutions net sales, combined with lower print and distribution net sales, resulted in software solutions accounting for 39.5% of total first-quarter net sales, up approximately 420 basis points from last year's first quarter sales mix. In addition, capital markets transactional revenue increased approximately $7 million, or 17%, compared to last year's first quarter, a result of improving market activity, though still softer than historical averages," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer.

Leib continued, "Adjusted EBITDA increased by $12.8 million, or 30.2%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 27.1%, approximately 580 basis points higher than last year's first quarter, reflecting not only the growth in our high-margin Venue and capital market transactional offerings, but also the benefits from the improved mix of sales and permanent changes we have made to our cost structure. Additionally, our strong Adjusted EBITDA, combined with improved working capital, helped to deliver year-over-year improvements in both operating cash flow and free cash flow. Our first-quarter performance highlights the continued progress we are making in our transformation."

"Moving forward, our focus remains on investing to drive toward a more recurring sales mix, aggressively managing our cost structure, and allocating capital in a disciplined manner – all aimed toward delivering sustainable, long-term value for our clients, employees, and shareholders," Leib concluded.

Net Sales

Net sales in the first quarter of 2024 were $203.4 million, an increase of $4.8 million, or 2.4% (an increase of 2.8% on an organic basis), from the first quarter of 2023. Net sales increased primarily due to growth in software solutions net sales in Venue and Arc Suite and higher capital markets transactional volumes, partially offset by lower print and distribution volume within the capital markets and investment companies compliance offerings and the impact of the eBrevia disposition.

Net Earnings

For the first quarter of 2024, net earnings were $33.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, as compared to $15.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. Net earnings in the first quarter of 2024 included after-tax benefits of $5.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, primarily related to a gain on the sale of land, partially offset by restructuring, impairment and other charges, net. Net earnings in the first quarter of 2023 included after-tax charges of $3.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, primarily related to restructuring, impairment and other charges, net, partially offset by a net realized gain on the sale of an investment in an equity security.

Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Net Earnings

For the first quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $55.2 million, an increase of $12.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 27.1%, an increase of approximately 580 basis points as compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily due to higher sales volumes, a favorable sales mix, and cost control initiatives, partially offset by higher selling expenses as result of increased sales volumes and higher incentive compensation expense.

For the first quarter of 2024, non-GAAP net earnings were $27.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, as compared to $19.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Reconciliations of net sales to organic net sales, net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP net earnings are presented in the tables.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 43.7



$ 23.1

Receivables, less allowances for expected losses of $20.7 in 2024 (2023 - $18.9)



194.2





151.8

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



30.2





31.0

Assets held for sale



—





2.6

Total current assets



268.1





208.5

Property, plant and equipment, net



12.7





13.5

Operating lease right-of-use assets



14.3





16.4

Software, net



90.5





87.6

Goodwill



405.7





405.8

Deferred income taxes, net



47.0





45.8

Other noncurrent assets



29.5





29.3

Total assets

$ 867.8



$ 806.9















Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 44.0



$ 33.9

Operating lease liabilities



13.0





14.0

Accrued liabilities



122.9





153.7

Total current liabilities



179.9





201.6

Long-term debt



204.5





124.5

Deferred compensation liabilities



13.4





13.1

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans liabilities



33.4





34.4

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



9.4





12.1

Other noncurrent liabilities



18.3





19.0

Total liabilities



458.9





404.7















Equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 1.0 shares; Issued: None



—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value











Authorized: 65.0 shares;











Issued and outstanding: 38.8 shares and 29.4 shares in 2024 (2023 - 38.0 shares and 29.1 shares)



0.4





0.4

Treasury stock, at cost: 9.4 shares in 2024 (2023 - 8.9 shares)



(293.4)





(262.1)

Additional paid-in capital



310.7





305.7

Retained earnings



469.4





436.1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(78.2)





(77.9)

Total equity



408.9





402.2

Total liabilities and equity

$ 867.8



$ 806.9



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

Net sales











Tech-enabled services

$ 82.9



$ 78.4

Software solutions



80.3





70.1

Print and distribution



40.2





50.1

Total net sales



203.4





198.6

Cost of sales (a)











Tech-enabled services



30.6





33.3

Software solutions



27.3





28.4

Print and distribution



22.2





28.6

Total cost of sales



80.1





90.3

Selling, general and administrative expenses (a)



72.8





70.5

Depreciation and amortization



13.9





12.4

Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



1.8





10.9

Other operating income, net



(9.8)





(0.3)

Income from operations



44.6





14.8

Interest expense, net



3.6





3.5

Investment and other income, net



(0.4)





(6.9)

Earnings before income taxes



41.4





18.2

Income tax expense



8.1





2.4

Net earnings

$ 33.3



$ 15.8















Net earnings per share:











Basic

$ 1.14



$ 0.54

Diluted

$ 1.09



$ 0.52

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic



29.3





29.2

Diluted



30.5





30.5























(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization





Three Months Ended March 31,

Components of depreciation and amortization:

2024



2023

Cost of sales

$ 13.3



$ 11.5

Selling, general and administrative expenses



0.6





0.9

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 13.9



$ 12.4















Additional information:











Gross profit (b)

$ 110.0



$ 96.8

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization



13.3





11.5

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 123.3



$ 108.3

Gross margin (b)



54.1 %



48.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin



60.6 %



54.5 %













SG&A as a % of total net sales (a)



35.8 %



35.5 % Operating margin



21.9 %



7.5 % Effective tax rate



19.6 %



13.2 %





















(b) Inclusive of depreciation and amortization

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 110.0



$ 72.8



$ 44.6





21.9 %

$ 33.3



$ 1.09

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

13.3































Non-GAAP measures

123.3































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

60.6 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

—





—





1.8





0.9 %



1.3





0.04

Share-based compensation expense

—





(5.1)





5.1





2.5 %



0.6





0.02

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

—





—





(9.8)





(4.8) %



(7.0)





(0.23)

Non-income tax, net

—





0.4





(0.4)





(0.2) %



(0.3)





(0.01)

Gain on investments in equity securities (c)

—





—





—





—





(0.1)





—

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

—





(4.7)





(3.3)





(1.6) %



(5.5)





(0.18)

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 123.3



$ 68.1



$ 41.3





20.3 %

$ 27.8



$ 0.91

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

60.6 %



33.5 %



























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Gross profit



SG&A (a)



Income (loss)

from

operations



Operating

margin



Net

earnings (loss)



Net

earnings (loss)

per diluted

share

GAAP basis measures $ 96.8



$ 70.5



$ 14.8





7.5 %

$ 15.8



$ 0.52

Exclude: Depreciation and amortization

11.5































Non-GAAP measures

108.3































Non-GAAP % of total net sales

54.5 %

































































Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net

—





—





10.9





5.5 %



7.8





0.26

Share-based compensation expense

—





(4.3)





4.3





2.2 %



0.2





0.01

Accelerated rent expense

0.4





(0.1)





0.5





0.3 %



0.3





0.01

Gain on sale of long-lived assets

—





—





(0.3)





(0.2) %



(0.2)





(0.01)

Non-income tax, net

—





0.2





(0.2)





(0.1) %



(0.1)





—

Gain on investment in an equity security (c)

—





—





—





—





(4.8)





(0.16)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments (b)

0.4





(4.2)





15.2





7.7 %



3.2





0.10

Adjusted Non-GAAP measures (b) $ 108.7



$ 66.3



$ 30.0





15.1 %

$ 19.0



$ 0.62

Adjusted Non-GAAP % of total net sales

54.7 %



33.4 %















































(a) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (b) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (c) Gain on investments in equity securities is included in investment and other income, net on the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplementary Information For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Corporate



Consolidated

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



































Net sales

$ 53.0



$ 91.1



$ 27.3



$ 32.0



$ —



$ 203.4

Income (loss) from operations



9.5





38.6





3.8





7.1





(14.4)





44.6

Operating margin %



17.9 %



42.4 %



13.9 %



22.2 %

nm





21.9 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



—





0.6





0.1





—





1.1





1.8

Share-based compensation expense



—





—





—





—





5.1





5.1

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



—





(9.8)





—





—





—





(9.8)

Non-income tax, net



(0.2)





(0.1)





(0.1)





—





—





(0.4)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



(0.2)





(9.3)





—





—





6.2





(3.3)







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 9.3



$ 29.3



$ 3.8



$ 7.1



$ (8.2)



$ 41.3

Non-GAAP operating margin %



17.5 %



32.2 %



13.9 %



22.2 %

nm





20.3 %





































Depreciation and amortization



6.5





2.1





4.2





1.1





—





13.9

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15.8



$ 31.4



$ 8.0



$ 8.2



$ (8.2)



$ 55.2

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



29.8 %



34.5 %



29.3 %



25.6 %

nm





27.1 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 3.7



$ 1.9



$ 5.1



$ 1.1



$ 0.5



$ 12.3







































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



































Net sales

$ 43.7



$ 94.1



$ 26.4



$ 34.4



$ —



$ 198.6

(Loss) income from operations



(0.6)





16.6





5.0





8.1





(14.3)





14.8

Operating margin %



(1.4) %



17.6 %



18.9 %



23.5 %

nm





7.5 %





































Non-GAAP Adjustments



































Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



2.0





8.3





(0.1)





0.2





0.5





10.9

Share-based compensation expense



—





—





—





—





4.3





4.3

Accelerated rent expense



—





0.5





—





—





—





0.5

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



—





(0.3)





—





—





—





(0.3)

Non-income tax, net



(0.2)





—





—





—





—





(0.2)

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



1.8





8.5





(0.1)





0.2





4.8





15.2







































Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 1.2



$ 25.1



$ 4.9



$ 8.3



$ (9.5)



$ 30.0

Non-GAAP operating margin %



2.7 %



26.7 %



18.6 %



24.1 %

nm





15.1 %





































Depreciation and amortization



6.2





1.8





3.3





1.1





—





12.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7.4



$ 26.9



$ 8.2



$ 9.4



$ (9.5)



$ 42.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin %



16.9 %



28.6 %



31.1 %



27.3 %

nm





21.3 %





































Capital expenditures

$ 5.5



$ 1.1



$ 3.5



$ 0.3



$ 0.2



$ 10.6























nm - Not meaningful

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

Operating Activities











Net earnings

$ 33.3



$ 15.8

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



13.9





12.4

Provision for expected losses on accounts receivable



4.5





3.6

Share-based compensation expense



5.1





4.3

Deferred income taxes



(1.4)





(2.9)

Net pension plan income



(0.3)





(0.2)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(9.8)





(0.3)

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.1)





(6.7)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



2.3





3.7

Other



0.3





0.2

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables, net



(47.2)





(39.7)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(6.4)





(7.2)

Accounts payable



6.4





0.6

Income taxes payable and receivable



7.5





2.2

Accrued liabilities and other



(31.9)





(32.8)

Operating lease liabilities



(3.7)





(4.1)

Pension and other postretirement benefits plans contributions



(0.4)





(0.4)

Net cash used in operating activities



(27.9)





(51.5)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(12.3)





(10.6)

Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets



12.4





—

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities



0.1





8.9

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



0.2





(1.7)

Financing Activities











Revolving facility borrowings



138.5





99.0

Payments on revolving facility borrowings



(58.5)





(33.5)

Treasury share repurchases



(30.8)





(18.4)

Cash received for common stock issuances



—





1.2

Finance lease payments



(0.6)





(0.6)

Net cash provided by financing activities



48.6





47.7

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents



(0.3)





0.1

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



20.6





(5.4)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



23.1





34.2

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 43.7



$ 28.8

Supplemental cash flow information:











Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

$ 1.9



$ 2.7

Interest paid

$ 2.8



$ 4.1

Non-cash investing activities:











Non-cash consideration from sale of investment in an equity security

$ —



$ 2.9

Capitalized software included in accounts payable

$ 3.8



$ 3.7



Additional Information:















For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2024



2023

Net cash used in operating activities

$ (27.9)



$ (51.5)

Less: capital expenditures



12.3





10.6

Free Cash Flow

$ (40.2)



$ (62.1)



Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Reported to Organic Net Sales - By Segment and By Services and Products (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





Capital

Markets -

Software

Solutions



Capital Markets -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Investment

Companies -

Software

Solutions



Investment Companies -

Compliance and

Communications

Management



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:





























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

$ 53.0



$ 91.1



$ 27.3



$ 32.0



$ 203.4

































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

$ 43.7



$ 94.1



$ 26.4



$ 34.4



$ 198.6

































Net sales change



21.3 %



(3.2) %



3.4 %



(7.0) %



2.4 %































Supplementary non-GAAP information:





























































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.2 %



0.1 %



0.4 %



—





0.2 %































Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



(2.7) %



—





—





—





(0.6) %































Net organic sales change



23.8 %



(3.3) %



3.0 %



(7.0) %



2.8 %





Tech-enabled

Services



Software Solutions



Print and

Distribution



Consolidated

Reported Net Sales:























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

$ 82.9



$ 80.3



$ 40.2



$ 203.4



























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

$ 78.4



$ 70.1



$ 50.1



$ 198.6



























Net sales change



5.7 %



14.6 %



(19.8) %



2.4 %

























Supplementary non-GAAP information:

















































Year-over-year impact of changes in foreign exchange rates



0.1 %



0.3 %



—





0.2 %

























Year-over-year impact of the eBrevia disposition



—





(1.7) %



—





(0.6) %

























Net organic sales change



5.6 %



16.0 %



(19.8) %



2.8 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (in millions)





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023

Net earnings

$ 99.7



$ 33.3



$ 10.6



$ 18.1



$ 37.7

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



0.7





1.8





1.4





(0.3)





(2.2)

Share-based compensation expense



23.3





5.1





5.4





6.1





6.7

Loss on sale of a business



6.1





—





6.1





—





—

Accelerated rent expense



3.2





—





3.1





—





0.1

Disposition-related expenses



0.3





—





0.3





—





—

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(10.3)





(9.8)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(0.1)

Non-income tax, net



(1.1)





(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.4)





(0.2)

Gain on investments in equity securities



(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.1)





—





(0.2)

Depreciation and amortization



58.2





13.9





15.5





14.4





14.4

Interest expense, net



15.9





3.6





3.6





4.1





4.6

Investment and other income, net



(0.9)





(0.3)





(0.4)





(0.1)





(0.1)

Income tax expense (benefit)



25.5





8.1





(3.9)





7.7





13.6

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



120.5





21.9





30.7





31.3





36.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 220.2



$ 55.2



$ 41.3



$ 49.4



$ 74.3

































Tech-enabled services

$ 341.4



$ 82.9



$ 73.6



$ 80.4



$ 104.5

Software solutions



302.9





80.3





73.7





73.2





75.7

Print and distribution



157.7





40.2





29.2





26.4





61.9

Total net sales

$ 802.0



$ 203.4



$ 176.5



$ 180.0



$ 242.1

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



27.5 %



27.1 %



23.4 %



27.4 %



30.7 %





For the Twelve

Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022

Net earnings

$ 91.9



$ 15.8



$ 10.9



$ 19.2



$ 46.0

Adjustments





























Restructuring, impairment and other charges, net



16.8





10.9





3.1





2.6





0.2

Share-based compensation expense



20.0





4.3





5.4





4.4





5.9

Accelerated rent expense



1.3





0.5





0.6





0.2





—

Loss on sale of a business



0.7





—





0.7





—





—

Disposition-related expenses



0.1





—





0.1





—





—

Gain on investments in equity securities



(7.2)





(6.7)





—





(0.5)





—

Non-income tax, net



(0.8)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(0.2)

Gain on sale of long-lived assets



(0.5)





(0.3)





—





—





(0.2)

COVID-19 related recoveries



(0.5)





—





(0.2)





(0.1)





(0.2)

Depreciation and amortization



48.0





12.4





12.7





11.7





11.2

Interest expense, net



11.2





3.5





3.3





2.3





2.1

Investment and other income, net



(3.0)





(0.2)





(0.2)





(2.3)





(0.3)

Income tax expense



31.6





2.4





3.1





8.0





18.1

Total Non-GAAP adjustments



117.7





26.6





28.4





26.1





36.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 209.6



$ 42.4



$ 39.3



$ 45.3



$ 82.6

































Tech-enabled services

$ 367.6



$ 78.4



$ 68.5



$ 87.4



$ 133.3

Software solutions



279.9





70.1





68.7





69.5





71.6

Print and distribution



173.7





50.1





30.5





31.8





61.3

Total net sales

$ 821.2



$ 198.6



$ 167.7



$ 188.7



$ 266.2

































Adjusted EBITDA margin %



25.5 %



21.3 %



23.4 %



24.0 %



31.0 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries ("DFIN") Debt and Liquidity Summary (UNAUDITED) (in millions)

Total Liquidity

March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2023

Availability

















Stated amount of the Revolving Facility (a)

$ 300.0



$ 300.0



$ 300.0

Less: availability reduction from covenants



—





—





—

Amount available under the Revolving Facility



300.0





300.0





300.0





















Usage

















Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



80.0





—





110.5

Impact on availability related to outstanding

letters of credit



1.0





1.0





—

Amount used under the Revolving Facility



81.0





1.0





110.5





















Availability under the Revolving Facility



219.0





299.0





189.5





















Cash and cash equivalents



43.7





23.1





28.8





















Net Available Liquidity

$ 262.7



$ 322.1



$ 218.3





















Term Loan A Facility

$ 125.0



$ 125.0



$ 125.0

Borrowings under the Revolving Facility



80.0





—





110.5

Unamortized debt issuance costs



(0.5)





(0.5)





(0.7)

Total debt

$ 204.5



$ 124.5



$ 234.8





















Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the year ended December 31, 2023

$ 220.2



$ 207.4



$ 209.6





















Non-GAAP Gross Leverage (defined as total debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.9x





0.6x





1.1x





















Non-GAAP Net Debt (defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents)



160.8





101.4





206.0





















Non-GAAP Net Leverage (defined as non-GAAP Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA)



0.7x





0.5x





1.0x































(a) The Company has a $300.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility is subject to a number of covenants, including a minimum Interest Coverage Ratio and a maximum Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio, both as defined and calculated in the credit agreement. As of March 31, 2024, there were $80.0 million of borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Facility as well as $2.5 million in outstanding letters of credit and bank guarantees, of which $1.0 million of the outstanding letters of credit reduced the availability under the Revolving Facility. Based on the Company's results of operations for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and existing debt, the Company would have had the ability to utilize the remaining $219.0 million of the $300.0 million Revolving Facility and not have been in violation of the terms of the Revolving Facility agreement.

