DFPG Investments Announces Launch of Diversify Advisor Network to Expand Affiliation Options and Accelerate Growth Strategy

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DFPG Investments – the advisor-founded, advisor-led and advisor-focused full-service independent wealth management firm – today announced the launch of Diversify Advisor Network ("Diversify") as part of its long-term growth strategy to offer advisors expanded affiliation options. The firm also announced the recent recruitment of three firms representing more than $560 million in total client assets, bringing Diversify's assets to $5.8 billion.

"This company was built by advisors, and we have an innate understanding of what advisors are seeking," said Ryan Smith, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Diversify. "As private equity-backed aggregation continues to dominate the industry, it can create long-term uncertainty for advisors. At Diversify, we believe there is an alternative solution, and today's announcement is the first step. As you'll see in coming months, we're creating a multi-chassis affiliation model that is focused on maintaining a selective and boutique culture, while still providing institutional quality resources."

The newly branded Diversify Advisor Network will eventually comprise three affiliation solutions designed to provide advisors with choice and flexibility to grow their businesses:

"We are proud of our long-standing reputation as a full-service wealth management platform with a distinct competitive advantage in the alternative investment space," said Stuart Matheson, Chief Strategy Officer of Diversify. "Our expanding affiliation structure will build on our history while enhancing our value proposition in the marketplace, where we are big enough to innovate but agile enough to actually execute, whether it's alternative investments, technology or business-building solutions. Unlike larger firms that can hold their advisors back, Diversify provides advisors with a springboard to grow their practices."

Impressive recruiting success

Diversify has had a string of recruiting successes, with three new practices joining the firm over the past few weeks, including:

Michael Collins, an advisor from Laguna Niguel, California, with $100 million in total client assets joined Diversify from Wells Fargo to better serve his clients through an independent firm that not only has a boutique feel and intimate culture, but also boasts institutional resources.

"We approach recruiting with a selective mindset that ensures the advisors and practices we bring onboard will be a good cultural fit," said Jina Horton, Vice President of Business Development for Diversify. "We are excited to welcome these three terrific practices to our independent platform. They each have unique business models but share a common goal of personalized client service that sets them apart. They joined Diversify for our service culture and commitment to providing them with the technology, tools and resources they need to take their businesses to the next level."

About Diversify Advisor Network

Diversify Advisor Network is a privately held, full-service independent wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. The firm has developed institutional-grade resources, complemented by the personal attention and support that defines a true partnership. Investment advisory services are offered through Diversify Advisory Services, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Securities are offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit joindiversify.com.

