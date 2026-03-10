SHANGHAI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2026, DFRobot, a global leading open-source hardware supplier, is presenting its latest industrial sensing, edge computing, and AIoT solutions at Hall 5, Stand 5-224. The showcase highlights how engineers can accelerate the journey from concept to reliable product using modular, production-ready hardware building blocks designed for real-world deployment.

Accelerating Prototype to Production

DFRobot Showcases Industrial Sensors, Edge AI, and Modular x86 Computing at Embedded World 2026

"Many projects stall on repetitive integration work—drivers, wiring, and validation," said Ricky Ye, CEO of DFRobot. "We handle these complex hardware layers in advance, allowing engineers to focus on system design and move from concept to a stable prototype faster, accelerating time to production."

Building a Complete AIoT Sensor Ecosystem

DFRobot is showcasing nearly 100 sensor products on-site, forming a comprehensive AIoT sensing ecosystem that spans prototyping, smart environments, and industrial deployments. Highlights include:

mmWave Radar Sensors (C1001/C4001/C4002): Designed for precise human presence detection, these radars can identify even stationary individuals, enabling accurate occupancy sensing for smart buildings, robotics, and healthcare environments.

Industrial Environmental and Gas Sensors: Factory-calibrated modules for air quality, water quality, and gas detection—including oxygen (O₂) and carbon monoxide (CO)—simplify system integration and significantly reduce calibration effort.

Ultrasonic Sensors for Harsh Environments: Many models feature IP68 protection, ensuring reliable operation in dusty or wet industrial environments. Selected sensors incorporate hardware-level acoustic compensation, maintaining measurement accuracy in challenging scenarios such as underwater robotics.

Integration-Ready Industrial Interfaces: Native support for Modbus, I2C, and UART allows sensors to connect directly with industrial controllers without additional protocol conversion.

These sensors can be unified through DFRobot's Edge 101 industrial controller and LoRaWAN connectivity, enabling scalable sensing networks across buildings, factories, and smart infrastructure. Together, they demonstrate DFRobot's vision of enabling engineers to move from idea to functional prototype in minutes.

Modular x86 Computing at the Edge

DFRobot also highlights its LattePanda modular computing platforms, designed to bring full x86 performance to embedded and edge applications:

LattePanda Mu: A compact x86 compute module designed for OEM integration. High-risk design elements such as PCIe routing and memory topology are consolidated into a validated module, reducing engineering complexity.

LattePanda IOTA: A hybrid architecture combining an Intel processor with an onboard MCU. This allows developers to run Linux or Windows workloads while assigning deterministic real-time tasks to the microcontroller—ideal for robotics and industrial automation.

LattePanda Sigma: A high-performance edge computing platform featuring Core-class processing and dual Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, supporting GPU acceleration, sensor fusion, and data-intensive workloads.

Live Demonstration: Edge AI and Vision Solutions

Visitors can experience several live demonstrations showing how embedded AI transforms industrial applications. Using the K230 AI camera (HuskyLens 2), DFRobot demonstrates real-time component identification, digital display OCR recognition, and AI-driven sensing applications. Another highlight was the AI-powered gas sensing "electronic nose" demonstration, which drew significant attention from attendees. The system combines LattePanda Mu with high-precision gas sensors and runs TinyML models locally on the device to recognize scent profiles in real time. LattePanda Mu then generates corresponding tasting information on the spot, completing the entire process on-device without any internet connection.

Accelerating Prototype to Production

By combining modular sensors, integrated computing platforms, and edge AI reference architectures, DFRobot helps engineers reduce development complexity and accelerate deployment of AIoT systems. Visitors can explore these technologies at Hall 5, Stand 5-224 during Embedded World 2026, running March 10–12 in Nuremberg, Germany.

SOURCE DFRobot