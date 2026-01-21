DFRobot Unveils Hands-On K12 AI & Robotics Learning Solutions at Bett 2026

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's opening of BETT 2026, Al-Powered STEM Education Solution Provider DFRobot is presenting a range of interactive AI and robotics learning solutions at Stand SM23 in London's ExCeL Centre. The exhibit demonstrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be made tangible and engaging for students across all grade levels.

Hands-on Autonomous Driving from "Perception" to "Decision"

DFRobot at Bett London 2026

One of the highlights is a vision-based autonomous driving project using the Maqueen Plus V3 robot and HuskyLens 2 AI vision sensor. Moving beyond line-following, the robot makes driving decisions—such as obstacle avoidance and route planning—based entirely on what it "sees", helping students understand the complete process from perception to action in autonomous systems.

The HuskyLens 2 Trainable AI Vision Sensor zone highlights its versatility as a core AI camera, ideal for classrooms from primary to secondary levels. Powered by a 1.6GHz dual-core processor and 6 TOPS AI accelerator, it delivers fast, on-device processing using over 20 built-in algorithms or custom-trained models. It also enables flexible LLM interaction through its MCP service, and offers broad compatibility with various main controllers for seamless integration.

Gesture-Controlled Angry Birds: An engaging project combining HuskyLens 2's gesture recognition with micro:bit and block-based programming in MindPlus. Learners can control the game using hand gestures, creating an immersive, screen-free coding experience.





Pose Recognition Robot: This project demonstrates a real-time interaction between AI vision and physical robotics. Utilizing the HuskyLens 2 for human pose recognition and a micro:bit to control a blocks robot, the system enables the robot to instantly mirror a visitor's arm movements.

Smart Animal Recognition Feeder: This project uses a custom-trained model on HuskyLens 2 with the UNIHIKER K10 (AI coding board) to simulate a real-world AI solution. It demonstrates how AI can identify different pets (like cats and dogs) and trigger corresponding actions, such as operating a smart feeder.





Night Vision Wildlife Observation: Designed for middle and high school students, this advanced project showcases model deployment in challenging conditions. Equipped with a night vision lens, HuskyLens 2 can reliably detect and recognize animals even in complete darkness, illustrating how AI overcomes real-world limitations like low light.

BOSON Zone: Bridging Real-World Context to AI Literacy

In the BOSON zone, learners progress from real-world challenges to AI literacy. The new BOSON AI Vision Sensor lets even young students experience AI detection and machine learning—with no coding required. By simply interacting with objects, they discover how AI "sees" and learns. This intuitive start seamlessly connects to deeper learning with micro:bit and MakeCode, bridging playful exploration with structured programming.

DFRobot's Stand SM23 serves as a dynamic hub for educators seeking to bring practical, engaging AI and robotics experiences into their curriculum. The exhibits will remain open for exploration throughout Bett 2026, from January 21 to 23.

