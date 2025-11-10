DFRobot UNIHIKER K10 Crowned Winner in Teach Secondary’s EdTech & Software Category at 2025 TeachCo Resource Awards

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot is proud to announce that its UNIHIKER K10 has received the top honor in the "Teach Secondary's EdTech & Software" category at the prestigious 2025 TeachCo Resource Awards.

Organized by TeachCo, an organization dedicated to supporting educators, this year's awards attracted a record number of entries. The UNIHIKER K10 was selected by the judges for its outstanding contribution to advancing hands-on AI and STEM education.

Designed specifically for K–12 STEM education and programming beginners, the UNIHIKER K10 is a palm-sized AI coding board that integrates vision AI, voice control, and TinyML machine learning. It features a 2.8-inch color display, dual Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, and a rich set of built-in sensors—including a 2MP camera, microphone, speaker, RGB light, and environmental sensors for temperature, humidity, light, and motion. With edge connectors and Gravity IO interfaces, the device enables seamless connection and control of a wide range of digital/analog sensors, I2C/UART actuators, and peripherals, allowing users to build full IoT applications without extra components.

Here is a sneak peek at the judges' comments:

"This tiny board feels like a whole AI lab for the price of a textbook! Camera, microphone, speaker and a stack of sensors are ready to go, and students can code in block based tools or MicroPython."

"This is brilliant for secondary computing classes, from a motion-trigger wildlife camera to data logging and robotics projects that will get pupils confident and excited about their future using intelligent devices."

"Holding this in my hand it is easy to imagine a dedicated group of students, 3D printing cases for their DIY mobile 'phone' like devices, writing code to run their own apps, and coming up with a huge range of computer controlled, cross curricular projects, all with the K10 as a foundation."

"We are deeply honored to receive this award," said the UNIHIKER Product Manager. "It affirms our commitment to empowering teachers and students through easy-to-use, hands-on experiences with the latest AI and IoT technology. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the enthusiasm of the global education community. We look forward to seeing how educators and learners use the K10 as a practical tool to bring their innovative ideas to life."

