Empowering Educators for the Future: DFRobot and ALECSO Lead Hands-On AI and Robotics Training for Teachers

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the invitation of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), DFRobot, a global innovator in STEAM education, successfully conducted a three-day training workshop for Tunisian teachers focusing on "Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Education." The program was designed to help local educators master both the tools and pedagogies necessary for integrating robotics and AI into K-12 curricula, planting the seeds for widespread adoption of future-ready education.

A Dynamic, Progressive Three-Day Training Experience

Three-day training workshop for Tunisian teachers

From October 28 to 30, the training moved teachers through a carefully crafted learning journey, beginning with the essentials and culminating in creative, real-world application.

The comprehensive training equipped teachers with practical skills in robotics and AI through a structured learning journey. Participants began by mastering robot control and AI vision applications using micro:Maqueen Plus and HuskyLens, then progressed to advanced AI development with the UNIHIKER K10 kit - from invoking AI modules for face recognition and detection to training actual recognition models. The experience culminated in an AI Maker Hackathon where educators collaborated to design, build, and present complete AI projects, going through the full development cycle from concept to demonstration while reinforcing Project-Based Learning and design thinking principles through hands-on creation and peer evaluation.

Through this hands-on workshop, teachers not only learned to use AI tools but also found new inspiration and practical methods for incorporating AI into their science and innovation lessons and developed the skills to design and implement their own AI-based educational projects.

Regarding this collaboration, Sandy Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer of DFRobot, stated: "This training embodies our core philosophy: making AI education accessible, engaging, and hands-on. By utilizing easy-to-use tools, we empowered educators to effectively master AI teaching skills and learned theoretical knowledge in classroom methods. We highly value the shared vision with Tunisia's Ministry of Education and ALECSO that AI education must be a systematic and deep integration, not a short-term initiative. We are committed to building a sustainable ecosystem through three key initiatives: localizing curricula, offering continuous teacher development, and establishing demonstration hubs. These focused efforts will allow us to scale future-ready AI education throughout Tunisia and other Arab countries, ensuring all learners benefit from technological advancement."

SOURCE DFRobot