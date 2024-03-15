DG TAKANO's meliordesign to Showcase Japanese Zero-Waste Agritech Solution in Support of Europe's Green Deal at Milan Design Week 2024

TOKYO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

- Addressing Challenges Like Water Scarcity, Food Waste and Nitrogen Fixation -

DG TAKANO Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based design company committed to solving social and environmental challenges, will unveil its new "meliordesign" brand for the first time at Milan Design Week 2024 taking place from April 16 until 21, 2024.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108046/202403077688/_prw_PI1fl_ub0XGuFG.png

DG TAKANO's flagship product, the "Bubble90" extreme water-saving nozzle, reduces water usage by up to 95% compared to standard faucets, while also boosting cleaning power. With an 80% market share in Japan's restaurant sector and 50% in the supermarket space, users collectively conserve the equivalent of Osaka City's monthly water consumption every year (*1). The company's new "meliordesign" brand, pioneering the future of household convenience with the world's first self-cleaning dishware. Ever since its foundation, the company has been not only honored with a number of awards (*2) but also selected for a Japanese government program to support future unicorn start-ups (*3).

The company will debut its groundbreaking Zero-Waste Circular Agriculture system at Milan Design Week 2024. This end-to-end solution transforms 100% of the gray water and food waste into useful nutrients to power local, sustainable agriculture. The concept tackles the key environmental challenges of today, from water scarcity and food waste to ocean pollution and CO2 emissions. Moreover, it addresses the rapidly growing issue of nitrogen fixation in the best way possible: By avoiding chemical fertilizers entirely, it facilitates a vital reset of the nitrogen cycle.

Image of meliordesign's TABLE to TABLE: Zero-Waste Circular Agriculture system: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108046/202403077688/_prw_PI2fl_PeO1kcM6.jpg

It is recommended that anyone who can be a business partner to accelerate meliordesign's project, consider implementing its ecosystem, or spread its idea, should contact the company.

Exhibition overview

Period: April 16 - April 21, 2024

Venue: Superstudio Piu (via Tortona27 Milano)

https://www.superdesignshow.com

Information:

https://meliordesign.com/

https://meliordesign.com/pages/milandesignweek2024

About DG TAKANO Co., Ltd.: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202403077688-O1-A9EXvClY.pdf

Corporate website: https://dgtakano.co.jp

Notes:

(*1) The population of Osaka City is as large as that of Rome in Italy and Chicago in the U.S. Figures based on in-house data.

(*2) The company was selected for "J -Startups 2019" by METI.

(*3) The company was conferred the Super Monozukuri Innovative Parts and Components Award by the Monozukuri Nippon Conference and Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun (2009). Masaaki Takano was named one of the "50 most influential Japanese people" by Nikkei Business (2019). The company won the Energy Conservation Grand Prize, sponsored by the Energy Conservation Center, Japan (2023).

SOURCE DG TAKANO Co., Ltd.