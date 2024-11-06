D&H United Fueling Solutions Expands Southeast Operations with Acquisition of HCN Petroleum Equipment

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D&H United ("D&H"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") and a leading provider of mission-critical installation, maintenance, testing and inspection services for fueling stations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HCN Petroleum Equipment ("HCN"). Based in Newland, N.C., HCN Petroleum Equipment is a turnkey petroleum service and equipment provider.

This strategic acquisition continues D&H's expansion in the Southeast, further enhancing its national service capabilities. HCN Petroleum Equipment, known for its exceptional service in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina, will seamlessly integrate with D&H's expansive offerings and commitment to quality. The acquisition enables D&H to better serve its customers with a broader range of services, including fuel system installation, maintenance, compliance management and repair services.

"We are excited to welcome HCN Petroleum Equipment to the D&H United family," said Tracy Long, CEO of D&H United. "This acquisition strengthens our presence in the Southeast and represents a significant milestone in our continued growth. We look forward to working with the wonderful team at HCN to provide additional capabilities and resources to their customers, while maintaining HCN's commitment to quality and exceptional customer service."

By combining the resources and expertise of both organizations, D&H will offer industry-leading service in the Southeast. HCN Petroleum Equipment's strong market reputation and commitment to customer satisfaction will enhance D&H's ability to provide mission-critical maintenance, testing and installation services with the same standards the company is known for nationwide.

HCN Petroleum Equipment, founded in 1990 by Chris and Diane Bohan, has been a trusted name in the petroleum equipment industry, offering a range of services to customers. Chris Bohan commented, "We're excited to join D&H United and be a part of their continued expansion. Their national platform, reputation for quality and industry expertise make us confident that our customers will benefit from this partnership."

This acquisition represents D&H's 6th acquisition since partnering with Wind Point Partners in September 2022 and further advances the company's strategic goal of expanding its presence across North America. The Company will continue operating as HCN Petroleum Equipment, a D&H United company.

About D&H United Fueling Solutions



D&H United Fueling Solutions is a leading supplier of petroleum fueling and EV charging systems equipment, installation, and service across the United States. With 36 locations and more than 1,400 employees, the Company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients. D&H United's commitment to excellence and growth has led to the Company's inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years.

About Wind Point Partners

Founded in 1984, Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. The firm's Vision, Talent, Transformation ("VTT") investment strategy focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams around a clear and exciting plan to invest behind a business to achieve transformational growth and value creation. The firm's Executive Advisor Partner ("EAP") network is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm's investment process.

Wind Point targets well-positioned middle market businesses within the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. Since inception, Wind Point has deployed ten private equity buyout funds in partnership with leading institutional investors around the world, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds and family offices.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

