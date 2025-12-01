Dhamani 1969 unveils The Chairman Legacy Collection

The fine jewellery house marks a new chapter with the launch of its most personal collection, revealed at an intimate event honouring heritage and craftsmanship

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a moment of profound significance for the maison, Dhamani 1969 has unveiled The Chairman Legacy Collection – a new chapter in its long history of craftsmanship and creativity. Presented through a rare unveiling of the maison's most exclusive creations, the collection will debut during an intimate private viewing at the brand's flagship boutique, bringing together collectors, connoisseurs and long-standing friends of the house for a celebration of heritage and artistry. The launch also coincided with the reopening of the brand's Dubai Mall boutique, which has unveiled a refreshed look and feel following a brief closure.

Hosted on 25 November, the exclusive private presentation gathered esteemed clients, collectors, and well-wishers of the maison for an evening to remember presented by Dhamani 1969's Master Designer. Guests were introduced to each piece in The Chairman Legacy Collection through a narrative that highlighted artistry, heritage, and emotion – reinforcing the brand's focus on personal connection as a cornerstone of luxury.

The event also honoured the late L. N. Dhamani, Founder and Chairman of the House of Dhamani, whose vision continues to inspire the maison's creative and ethical philosophy. Co-created by L. N. Dhamani and the design team, the collection reflects his belief that jewellery must transcend beauty to embody meaning, lineage, and legacy.

Each piece reflected the maison's distinctive mine-to-finger ethical philosophy – a commitment to overseeing every stage of creation, from sourcing and cutting gemstones to the final design. The result was a collection where precision met emotion, and every jewel told a story of time, family and inheritance.

"The Chairman Legacy Collection represents more than design; it is the very spirit of our family," said Drishti Dhamani, Senior Manager of Strategic Brand Marketing and Partnerships at Dhamani 1969. "These pieces reflect my grandfather's artistic intuition and passion for perfection flawless jewels – values that continue to define who we are today. Through this collection, we honour his life's work and the legacy he entrusted to us."

The unveiling of The Chairman Legacy Collection marked a defining moment for Dhamani 1969, bringing together a celebration of the house's past, present and future. It highlighted not only the brand's enduring craftsmanship but also the emotion behind each creation, offering guests an intimate glimpse into the creative heart of the maison.

With this launch, Dhamani 1969 reaffirmed its dedication to creating jewellery that endures – where artistry becomes heritage, and every piece reflects the quiet strength of legacy.

About Dhamani 1969

Founded in 1969 by the late L. N. Dhamani, Dhamani 1969 is the premium, award-winning brand of the House of Dhamani. For over five decades, the maison has embodied excellence, integrity, and innovation in fine jewellery, evolving from a trusted supplier of rare gemstones and diamonds to the world's leading jewellery houses, to a fully integrated brand designing, crafting, and retailing its own high and ultra-high jewellery creations.

