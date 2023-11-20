DHgate Extends 2023 Black Friday Sale With Steep Discounts For 16 Days

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the 2023 holiday season, DHgate, the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, is kicking off its Black Friday and Cyber Monday pre-sale from today (November 16th, 2023) to give its customers 16 days of exciting sales and discounts.

This year's sale theme "Better Deals, Better Life" aims to convey how attractive product prices and deals can contribute to buyer satisfaction. During the 2023 Black Friday sales, DHgate shoppers can enjoy an unprecedented US$4 off for every US$40 spent (up to a maximum of US40 off).

This sales period is a valuable once-a-year opportunity to score some of the best deals and lowest prices on shoppers' personal holiday shopping lists or for retail businesses. Black Friday is traditionally a peak period for transactions, sales and engagement on the DHgate online shopping platform as retailers, wholesalers and consumers prepare for the Christmas and holiday gifting season and consumer spending enthusiasm reaches fever pitch.

DHgate customers will have access to limited-time and limited-quantity discounts on some of the marketplace's highest value items as well as flash sales throughout the five-day shopping period. Special deals will also be revealed between November 23rd and 27th in anticipation of DHgate's Black Friday mega-sale blowout.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our customers attractive rock-bottom prices for this year's Black Friday shopping event," said Sarah Ma, Leader of Platform Operations, DHGATE Group. "Our goal is to improve our sales and customer experience every year, and this year's event is no exception."

The sale timeline will run as follows:

  • November 16th to November 22nd: DHgate's Black Friday pre-sale launch with unprecedented large-scale wholesale discounts for retailers and wholesalers. The app offers limited-time coupons (US$25 off on orders over US$100), available on a first-come, first-served basis. With limited stock of popular winter items, DHgate customers are advised to add preferred items to the shopping cart in advance. Additional discount coupons will also be given out during this period.
  • November 23rd to November 27th: DHgate's main Black Friday sales extravaganza for consumers, offering unbeatable deals on individual items and cross-store tiered discounts such as US$4 off each US$40 spent. Shoppers can also participate in DHgate's lucky draw for a chance to win a smartphone.
  • November 28th to December 1st: Customers who are a little late to start their holiday shopping and missed the highlights of peak Black Friday sales need not fret — they can still enjoy discounts on DHgate until December 1st.

For shoppers who already have their holiday list prepared or know what they want to stock ahead of the holiday season, DHgate now offers an AI-powered smart recommendation feature based on past purchases and search history. This makes browsing the DHgate website or mobile app easier than ever before, improving users' shopping experience.

In order to ensure that holiday packages arrive on time, DHgate has upgraded its logistics services and support system to introduce new shopping perks. During the Black Friday sales period, shoppers can enjoy guaranteed delivery within three to fifteen days as well as free shipping to the US, France and Spain for a curated list of popular items. A $2 compensation coupon will also be given to shoppers for qualifying late deliveries.

DHgate has noticed a significant trend of burgeoning worldwide interest in 3C consumer electronics and smart devices that improve consumers' quality of life. To meet this demand, the platform has focused on showcasing their impressive and growing range of tech-forward products this year. Shoppers can snap up hugely discounted items such as the Roborock S8 robot vacuum cleaner with sonic mopping or even Segway's original Ninebot MAX G30 smart electric scooter.

Fashion — from clothing and shoes to bags, watches and other accessories — also continues to be a widely popular product category. The wide range of products available on DHgate — including consumer electronics, home decor, gifts for all occasions, as well as winter gear such as insulated jackets, scarves, boots and cozy sweaters — ensure that shoppers are spoiled for choice this Black Friday.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

