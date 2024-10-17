DHGATE Founder Diane Wang Releases Motivational Book ‘The Inner Mountain’ at Los Angeles Event

Published under the Forbes Books imprint, The Inner Mountain offers advice to aspiring entrepreneurs on how to find their inner strength, achieve their goals, and summit their own 'mountain.'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Wang —Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group, one of China's leading cross-border B2B e-commerce companies—marked the release of her newly published motivational book, The Inner Mountain: Discover Your True Spirit, Strength, and Potential , at a book launch event on October 16, in Los Angeles, California.

Held at Village Well Bookstore & Coffee, the event involved a book signing as well as intimate conversations and story sharing with Diane. Published by Forbes Books, the exclusive publishing imprint of Forbes business magazine, The Inner Mountain is now available on Amazon and in major bookstores including Barnes & Nobles and Target, following its October 15 official release.

Interested readers will have a second chance to meet Diane when she hosts a second book signing in New York on October 23. Sign up is available via Eventbrite and interested parties can join the online community on Circle . Guests at both events receive a limited edition gift and get the chance to mingle with like-minded guests to discuss their personal and career aspirations.

During the book launch events, author Diane shares insights from her writing journey and creative process, and recounts the road of personal self-growth she took to find her own 'Inner Mountain'—her personal philosophy of looking within for personal strength to conquer one's own internal feelings of limitation. As a business leader, Diane's advocacy for women in leadership roles has spanned a very successful entrepreneurial and corporate career spanning more than three decades that saw her build a multinational enterprise from scratch.

Embracing Individual Journeys and Conquering Inner Mountains

The Inner Mountain encourages readers to search within themselves to find a wellspring of personal strength, conviction and meaning so they can harmoniously develop and focus on their professional goals and summit their "Inner Mountains." The book also advocates for the importance of community, mentorship, and mutual support in personal journeys as knowledge and experience is shared with other people. Diane places great emphasis on the practice of self-exploration, encouraging readers to build the courage they need to confront the truths and realities in life, and the patience and perseverance required to go through this process.

Diane further emphasizes that there's also no single path to follow, or "one size fits all" approach. Instead, there are many different narratives and trajectories for growth that readers can explore as they find their own unique inner voice as they embark on a journey of self-growth.

"Readers of The Inner Mountain will be able to use my book and experiences as the starting point for a meaningful conversation with themselves and their community about their personal and professional goals and how to meaningfully pursue them. I hope my book can bring together my readers, especially women, so they can support each other and share their personal experiences as they build a network of mutual aid." Diane said.

"With the 'Inner Mountain' philosophy and book, I hope to help women remove self-imposed limitations and embrace their full potential. I believe that supporting women's individual growth can create a positive ripple effect that helps families, business and communities thrive," she added.

Drawing from her 'Inner Mountain' philosophy, Diane also founded The Inner Mountain Foundation in 2023 as a global community centered on personal growth and self-exploration through the practice of mindfulness and holding space. The Inner Mountain Foundation encourages like-minded individuals to discover their inner strength and break through their limiting beliefs.

All proceeds from author royalties will be donated to the Inner Mountain Foundation, directly supporting the development of programs aimed at empowering women.

The Foundation organizes in-person and online community activities and provides training, entrepreneurial resources and funding for women-owned businesses. With chapters in the US and China, a large focus of The Inner Mountain Foundation is to build up local communities of like-minded individuals and connect them internationally, with the aim of driving a social transformation of self-empowerment across the world.

Championing Women's Empowerment to Drive Digital Inclusion and Business Leadership

Diane dedicates a large portion of her time and effort to collaborating with international organizations that champion women's empowerment, especially in regard to digital inclusion and business leadership at startups and MSMEs.

In addition to her work at DHGATE Group and The Inner Mountain Foundation, Diane founded the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)-endorsed international women's entrepreneurship community, APEC Women Connect (AWC), in 2016 to empower women through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition and awards. In the seven years since, the AWC program has been recognized and endorsed by the leaders of UN, APEC, and G20 countries; and has trained over 100,000 women MSMEs and nurtured over 5,000 female entrepreneurs.

As a prominent and influential figure in the digital economy, Diane pushes forward initiatives such as the APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition and APEC Cross-Border E-commerce Training (APEC CBET) program. The annual "Her Power" competition, which kicked off its fifth edition in September 2024, empowers women worldwide by equipping them with practical business skills in cross-border trade, e-commerce operations, and the digital economy, as well as fostering inner strength and self-development. Start your entrepreneurial journey with Her Power here .

Diane is also the Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Summit, Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China, a member of the WTO Director-General Business Advisory Group, a member of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and a Chinese National Chapter member of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation, founded in 2023, advocates for focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through their limiting beliefs, fostering continuous personal growth. This, in turn, influences and inspires those around them, creating a ripple effect that extends from individuals to families, teams, and organizations, ultimately driving a social transformation. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. Inner Mountain is committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach to find a sustainable path forward for our fragile yet beautiful world. The Inner Mountain Community embodies the co-creative spirit of Inner Mountain. It is an international community dedicated to encouraging people to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing, and growing together.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

